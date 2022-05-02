India

Delhi to get relief from heatwave starting today: Check details

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 02, 2022, 10:47 am 2 min read

Northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years due to meager rainfall.

Heatwave conditions in Delhi and adjoining areas of northwestern and central India are likely to subside from Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. It predicted "isolated light rain" with "thunderstorm/gusty wind" in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan over the next three days. The IMD added the heatwave over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and western Rajasthan would abate from Tuesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The IMD's latest prediction is likely to bring some relief to residents of northwestern and central Indian states as they've been reeling under intense heatwave conditions.

In April, the average maximum temperature in the northwest region was 35.9 °C, while the same was 37.78 °C in central India.

Details Temperatures will be normal in these states

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD, earlier told ANI the temperatures would remain normal in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh from Sunday to Thursday. He further said the temperature slightly dropped in many areas of eastern India, north UP, Delhi, north Punjab, and north Haryana on Sunday. He also added that the monsoon is predicted to start on May 15.

Information Heatwave to continue in parts of Vidarbha till Tuesday

As per the IMD, the heatwave conditions are likely to continue in parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region until Tuesday. Similarly, heatwave conditions will also be witnessed in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and west Rajasthan till Monday.

Rainfall Where else has IMD predicted rainfall?

IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and the West Bengal-Sikkim Sub-Himalayan region for Monday. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall from Monday-Wednesday. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to witness the same on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha will also see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the next five days.

IMD IMD predicts cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea

Meanwhile, the IMD said a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea on Wednesday. "Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 6," which will become more "marked during subsequent 24 hours," it said. This will lead to heavy rainfall at isolated places in Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Thursday and Friday.