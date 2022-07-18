India

Government boosts Parsi online dating via 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 18, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

Post COVID-19, eligible Parsi bachelors are being encourage to meet online.

The government has revamped a nine-year-old scheme to boost the Parsi population, but with an 'online' twist. Adults in the Parsi community are being encouraged to take up 'online' dating to boost the community's dwindling population. With 30% of eligible adults in the Parsi community being unmarried, the government has revamped the 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme with help from community NGOs.

The 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme was introduced by the Ministry of Minority Affairs in 2013 with hopes to balance the community's population. Ever since, the community has witnessed about 370 births, much more than the average of 200 births per year. As per the Parzor Foundation, entrusted to implement the scheme, unmarried adults are the biggest reason for low birth numbers in the community.

"We started online dating post-COVID-19 and it has given us good results," Shernaz Cama, Director of Parzor Foundation told PTI. The foundation's counselors collect information about eligible men and women wishing to get married by visiting local events, who are then introduced online. After providing them with an online medium, the pair is left to decide if they wish to get married or not.

"It is important that eligible adults in the Parsi community get married and have children because the fertility rate per couple is 0.8. Our community witnesses about 800 deaths and 200-300 births per year," Shernaz said, adding that these figures are worse than other communities.

Population Parsis have the lowest fertility rate

As per official data, the fertility rate is 1.94 in Hindus, 2.36 in Muslims, 1.88 in Christians, and 1.61 in Sikhs. The Parsi community's population shrank by almost half in 2011, with the Census putting them at 57,000, as against 1,41,000 in 1941. Deaths have outnumbered births in the community due to their high median age and low fertility rate.