RBI fake currency report: Opposition's demonetization swipe at Modi government

May 29, 2022

TMC took a dig at Narendra Modi over his past claims about demonetization.

Opposition on Sunday took a swipe at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report showing a rise in counterfeit currency. They also mocked the ruling BJP's assurance that demonetization will eliminate fake cash. RBI report revealed that Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 fake currency notes increased by 54% and 102%, respectively, in the financial year 2021-22.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Centre announced demonetization in 2016 and claimed it will end the fake currency in the country. However, official numbers show the opposite.

According to data submitted by the government in Rajya Sabha, the fake Rs. 500 notes in circulation in India have increased by over 197 times since 2016.

In addition, the counterfeit Rs. 2,000 notes increased from 638 to 8,798 in 2020-21.

TMC TMC leader O'Brien's demonitization jab at PM Modi

"Namaskar Mr PM Narendra Modi... DEMONETIZATION? Remember? And how (Bengal chief minister and Trinamool boss) Mamata Banerjee swiftly took you on? How you promised the nation Demo would WIPE OUT ALL COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY...," tweeted the Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien. "Here's the latest RBI report pointing out huge increase in counterfeit notes," he said and posted an info-graphic of the RBI report.

Congress How did Congress react?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted following the release RBI report about fake currency. "The only unfortunate success of demonetization was the TORPEDOING of India's economy," he said in a tweet. Notably, apart from flushing out black money, the elimination of fake currency notes had been cited as one reason for the demonetization exercise conducted by the central government in 2016.

Twitter Post Have a look at Rahul Ganhi's tweet

The only unfortunate success of Demonetisation was the TORPEDOING of India’s economy. pic.twitter.com/S9iQVtSYSx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2022

Data What does the RBI report say?

As per the RBI report, counterfeit notes of all denominations increased in the financial year 2021-22. The RBI detected 101.9 percent more fake notes of Rs. 500 denomination and 54.16 percent more fake notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination as compared to the previous year.

Background Centre's 2016 decision of demonetization

In 2016, the Centre announced the demonetization of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 banknotes. The sudden decision resulted in cash shortages and inconveniences to people as they were forced to stand in long queues to exchange their notes. However, the government justified the move by saying it would curtail corruption, encourage digital transactions, and reduce counterfeit currency.