Now, a biopic on TMC's 'colorful' Madan Mitra

Director Raja Chanda, who has several box office hits to his credit, would be making the film on Madan Mitra

TMC MLA Madan Mitra, known for his quirky comments and colorful outfits, has given his nod for a biopic, which would trace his four-decade-long political career that started as a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Director Raja Chanda, who has several box office hits to his credit, would be making the film on Mitra.

Shooting

Shooting for the film will begin in two months: Mitra

Mitra, who became a social media darling over the last couple of years for his eccentric and often controversial Facebook lives, said on Tuesday that the shooting for the film would begin in two months. "Madan Mitra's life is an open book. It has colors, it has light and shades," he said.

Information

Told director that the script should not hide anything: Mitra

"Have told the director that the script should not hide anything but rather bring out my entire personality," he said. Mitra, who was in jail for months in the Saradha chit fund scam case, said that episode would also be a part of the film.

Script

Script will refer to my wife and female friends: Mitra

The prudent trade unionist said all aspects of his political life that began with student politics alongside Mamata Banerjee to the movement against land acquisition during the Left rule will be a part of the film. "Of course the script will refer to my biggest strength, my wife, but my other female friends will also not be left out," said Mitra

Challenge

Hope the biopic will be liked by everyone: Director

Mitra said director Chanda has been approaching him for the biopic for the past two years. "I am happy. It is a challenge to portray a multidimensional personality like Madan Mitra on the big screen. I hope it will be liked by everyone," the director said. Chanda has directed Bengali hits such as Rangbaz and Challenge 2.

Information

Saswata Chatterjee will in all probability play Mitra

Mitra, the TMC's Kamarhati MLA who appeared in a music video titled Oh! Lovely ahead of the elections, said that actor Saswata Chatterjee will in all probability be playing him in the film.