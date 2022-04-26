India

'Remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places': UP government's new order

'Remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places': UP government's new order

Written by Abhishek Hari Apr 26, 2022, 02:34 pm 2 min read

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has issued a diktat to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places (Representative image).

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a new order directing authorities to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious establishments. Permitted loudspeakers found violating noise limit standards will also be removed. Moreover, police stations were directed to compile a list of such religious places and submit their reports to Home Department by April 30. Compliance reports in this regard were also sought from district divisional commissioners.

Context Why does this story matter?

Various states have reacted to the row over using loudspeakers at mosques sparked by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.

Last week, the UP government already passed orders over the usage of loudspeakers at religious places to prevent any communal violence over the issue.

The new, stricter directives assume significance as they come days ahead of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya festivals early next month.

Details Discussions with religious leaders to get order implemented

The government has also directed concerned police officials to consult and coordinate with religious leaders for implementing the new order. The move comes just five days after CM Yogi Adityanath issued an order mandating permission to use loudspeakers and limiting their volume so that the sound isn't heard outside the premises. The previous order also stated no new permissions for loudspeakers would be issued.

UP Police Ongoing drive against illegal loudspeakers successful: Police

The ongoing campaign against illegal loudspeakers and to ensure the volume is within the permissible limits has been a huge success, stated the police. They said 128 loudspeakers were taken down so far, while around 17,000 people voluntarily reduced the volume of their loudspeakers. Meanwhile—in an act of communal harmony—the largest temple and mosque in Jhansi's Badagaon district have reportedly removed their respective loudspeakers.

Context Drive isn't religiously motivated, says government

Notably, the UP government has claimed its latest drive isn't religiously motivated. Reportedly, loudspeaker volumes at Hindu temples like Mathura Krishna Janamsthan and Gorakhnath Temple were also reduced. Moreover, Adityanath recently ordered religious processions can't be organized without prior permission. With Eid and Akshaya Tritiya expected to fall on the same day next month, authorities were directed to remain vigilant to prevent communal violence.

Do you know? Communal violence on the rise across India

Communal violence has been on the rise across India of late. Violent clashes were reported in at least eight states—Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttrakhand, Jharkhand, and West Bengal—during religious processions on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in recent weeks.