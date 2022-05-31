Politics

#8YearsOfModiGovernment: Modi to participate in mega rally in Shimla

#8YearsOfModiGovernment: Modi to participate in mega rally in Shimla

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 31, 2022, 10:33 am 3 min read

Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Modi will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different schemes during the event.

PM Narendra Modi will participate in the "Garib Kalyan Sammelan" in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Tuesday, celebrating the completion of eight years of his government at the Centre. He will also directly interact with the beneficiaries of different schemes during the event. Notably, similar "Garib Kalyan Sammelans" will be held across the country in state capitals, district headquarters, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras on Tuesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The idea of the program is to make elected representatives across the country directly interact with the public to get feedback on the various welfare programmes run by the government, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Shimla event is also considered a bid to motivate party workers ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls next month and the Assembly elections later this year.

Details 50,000 people likely to participate

Ahead of Modi's visit, BJP has given Shimla a saffron look, with party flags hovering all over. BJP's youth wing state president Amit Thakur said 20,000 flags and 174 hoardings had been put up in Shimla. "We are expecting a gathering of over 50,000 people," he added. He further said 15 LED screens have been installed at various places to telecast Modi's speech live.

Event Key roads closed, schools' summer vacation preponed

Meanwhile, the Shimla district administration announced the road from Annandale to Kennedy House will be closed on Tuesday for all vehicles from 7:00am to 2:00pm. It has also asked schools to prepone their summer vacation to avoid traffic congestion as a huge gathering for the rally is expected. Notably, Modi will participate in the event at around 11:00am and also hold a roadshow.

Financial benefits Modi to release 11th installment of PM-KISAN scheme

Reportedly, Modi will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programs by nine ministries/departments of the Centre to get free and honest feedback from the public. He will also release the 11th installment of the financial benefit under the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi" scheme. This will facilitate the transfer of funds worth around Rs. 21,000 crore to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

States What about the programs at state level?

At the state level, the programs were scheduled to start at 9:45am. There, too, chief ministers, central ministers, state ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and other elected public representatives will directly interact with the public. At around 11:00am, with the PM joining the program, the various state and local level programs will get coverage, thereby making the "Sammelan" national.