Cyclone warning issued for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh as depression intensifies

A depression over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression, with the IMD on Saturday noting that the weather system may further concentrate into a cyclonic storm and move toward Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The deep depression lay centered 510 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 590 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday.

Information

Depression likely to intensify into cyclonic storm in next 12hrs

"It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. It may move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by the evening of September 26," the IMD stated.

Rainfall

Light to moderate showers expected at most places on Sunday

Light to moderate showers at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places are expected over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the IMD said. There is a likelihood of light to moderate showers at most places on Sunday with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rains

Parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh may experience heavy rainfall on Sunday

Parts of north interior Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh may also experience heavy rainfall on Sunday. Similarly, for September 27, the weather department forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places over Odisha as well as Telangana and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal West Bengal.

Wind speed

Wind speed may gust up to 90 kmph on Sunday

It also predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal. The wind speed may gradually increase to 70-80 kmph and gust up to 90 kmph on Sunday, the weather office said. During the next three days, the sea condition will be rough to very rough.

Waterlogging

IMD also predicted localized flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas

Fishermen in Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh have been told not to venture into the east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal from September 25 to September 27. The IMD also predicted localized flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas due to torrential rain over coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 26 and Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next two days.