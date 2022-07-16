India

PM Modi opens 296km-long Bundelkhand Expressway: Details here

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 16, 2022, 11:47 am 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 296-kilometer-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Saturday. During the event, PM Modi said that the expressway will enable seamless connectivity and greater economic prosperity in the region. The multi-crore four-lane access-controlled green field highway is projected to pave the way for the development of Bundelkhand's backward districts. Here are some key facts concerning the project.

Project cost Expressway built at cost of Rs. 14,850 crore

As per officials, the four-lane expressway, which is spread over a land stretch of 296km, has been constructed at a cost of around Rs. 14,850 crore. They said the project was executed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). From four lanes, the expressway can later be expanded up to six lanes as well, officials told Hindustan Times.

Benefits Expected to boost economy, create jobs

The expressway is set to give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region. The government also claimed that the expressway will result in the creation of thousands of jobs for locals. Notably, it extends from National Highway (NH) 35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Modi PM Modi laid its foundation 28 months ago

The expressway passes through seven districts of UP, namely Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah, according to officials. The foundation stone of the expressway was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost two years in February 2020, they said. The work on the expressway has been completed within 28 months, officials added.

Details Industrial corridor also coming up next to the expressway

The construction of an industrial corridor close to the expressway in the Banda and Jalaun districts has already begun, according to Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi stated that the expressway will greatly boost the local economy. "There will be great industrial development in the region and this would bring more opportunities for the local youth," he said before the launch.

Statement What did PMO say about the project?

The government, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), is dedicated to improving connectivity across the country. The work to improve road infrastructure has been a crucial aspect of such initiatives, according to the report. Substantial security measures were put in place in Jalaun before PM Modi's arrival. In addition, an intense checking drive was also being carried out in the region.