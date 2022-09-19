India

UP: 38 students hospitalized post-medical camp; 'wrong medicine' suspected reason

At least six students among those hospitalized were shifted to civil hospital for further treatment.

Nearly 40 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, fell ill and were reportedly hospitalized on Monday. According to ANI, as many as 38 girl students complained of nausea and stomach ache after they visited a medical camp on Sunday. It said there have been concerns that the students were given the wrong medicine during their medical camp visit.

Details What do we know about the incident?

Officials said the girls went to a free health camp at the Pihani Community Health Centre (CHC), where they were given medicines after a basic checkup. According to authorities, when the children returned, they felt unwell and complained of stomach problems. The students also reportedly voiced concerns that improper medicines had been administered to them at the medical camp.

Statement What do the officials say?

According to officials, 32 of the 38 students are currently fine after receiving medical treatment, whereas the remaining six have been shifted to another hospital for advanced treatment. Hardoi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Shukla told ANI, "Thirty-two children are feeling fine after the treatment and have been sent back, while the remaining six children have been shifted to civil hospital for treatment."

Information Actual reason will be out after investigation: SDM

Shukla said that the actual cause of illness in the students will be investigated, adding the entire case is being closely monitored. "We will investigate what caused this, whether it was because of food poisoning or happened because of taking medicine," she said.

Details Similar incident in UP's Dankaur this month

The incident has triggered safety concerns in public and government circles. However, there have been no comments from top-level officials or politicians. This is not the first case where students of a school fell ill in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this month, 17 students and two teachers from a school in Dankaur town fell ill after a foul smell started emanating from an adjoining cowshed.