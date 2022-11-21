India

Bihar: 12 killed as truck rams into religious procession

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 21, 2022, 03:55 pm 3 min read

Police have said that additional personnel have been deployed in the area to keep law and order under control amid the chaos

At least 12 people, including several children and women, were killed and many others were injured in the Vaishali district of Bihar, when a truck rammed into a religious procession. The incident took place on Sunday evening about 30km away from Patna, as per reports. The accident reportedly took place in the Desri Police Station area of the Vaishali district.

Context Why does this story matter?

The accident caused chaos as many who lost relatives, participating in the religious rituals and celebrations ahead of a wedding, gathered in the area.

Angry slogans were also raised as the police allegedly did not reach the spot in time to carry out the rescue operations.

Politicians across the party lines expressed grief and offered condolences, while PM Narendra Modi announced compensation to victims.

Religious custom Procession gathered in front of roadside 'peepal tree'

As part of a local custom performed ahead of marriages, a procession reportedly gathered near a roadside peepal tree adjacent to the Mahnar-Hajipur Highway when a truck rammed into it. The procession—to offer prayers to local deity Bhumiya Baba—was taken out by a family from nearby Sultanpur village as a wedding was scheduled at their house, Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar said.

Hospitalized Injured rushed to different hospitals for treatment

Bihar's ruling coalition party Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) MLA Mukesh Roushan, who reached the spot, told PTI that nine people died on the spot while three others succumbed on way to the hospital. Roushan—under whose Mahua Assembly constituency the accident site falls—said the injured were shifted to Sadar Hospital, Hajipur. "Those whose conditions are critical are being referred to hospitals in Patna," he said.

Law and order Additional personnel deployed in the area

Meanwhile, the police have said that additional deployment has been made in the area to keep law and order under control amid the chaos. SP Kumar said police personnel from adjoining police stations were also called to accelerate the rescue operations. He said the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the truck; he was stuck in the mangled vehicle and feared dead.

Compensation CM directs administration to ensure proper treatment to injured

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the accident. He directed the Vaishali district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also asked the administration to immediately disburse compensation to victims as per set norms. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also offered expressed condolences. PM Modi announced Rs. 2L each to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

Twitter Post 'Extremely painful, President Murmu expresses grief over the accident

वैशाली, बिहार में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में बच्चों समेत कई लोगों के हताहत होने की ख़बर अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। मैं इस हादसे में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 20, 2022

Twitter Post PM Modi condoles deaths, announces ex-gratia

The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 20, 2022