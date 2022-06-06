India

Indore: Poverty forces minor rape survivor to kill her baby

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 06, 2022, 01:38 pm 1 min read

In a shocking incident, a minor rape survivor from Madhya Pradesh's Indore killed her two-month-old baby after she failed to look after the child due to poverty, police said. A case has been registered, and the girl was arrested after she confessed to her crime, said Rajesh Vyas, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Indore.

Details What did the police say?

According to police, the minor girl was raped and then later gave birth to the child. However, she was not able to take care of her child due to her financial condition. "Her family members were putting pressure on her to get married. She got frustrated and killed her two-month-old baby," Vyas said.

Police The crime came to light only after post-mortem

Notably, the cause of the death of the infant was not previously known. The incident only came to light after the post-mortem report showed that the child was strangled. "The post-mortem of the child has been done. It revealed the act of murder," Vyas said. Reportedly, investigations into the case are being conducted and the police are questioning the girl's guardians and family members.