UP: Doctor's son kidnapped, murdered by employees he sacked

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jan 31, 2022, 01:37 pm 2 min read

The body of the child was recovered from the Chhatari police station area at the instance of two sacked employees of the doctor.

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday recovered the body of an eight-year-old son of a doctor who was reported missing for two days. The body was recovered from the Chhatari Police station area after interrogating two former employees of the doctor, Nijam and Shahid. Both of them have been arrested for allegedly abducting the boy and killing him on Friday night.

Details Ex-employees confessed their crime: Official

The child's father reported the matter to the police soon after his son had gone missing on Friday evening. Following this, police promptly swung into action and detained the two ex-employees on the basis of evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, Debai's Circle Officer Vandana Sharma told PTI. During the questioning on their alleged roles in the kidnapping, they admitted the crime, Sharma added.

Confession Why did they kill the boy?

Sharma said the two accused confessed to the police that they were behind the kidnapping and murder of the child. The duo killed the boy out of animosity with the doctor as he had sacked them two years ago, Sharma said. She added that they were sacked for committing some error in their work.

Quote Investigation is ongoing: Police

Meanwhile, the Bulandshahr Police said the investigation is ongoing into other aspects related to the incident so that no innocent person gets convicted and proper investigation can be done against perpetrators after collecting all the necessary evidence.

Similar incident Kidnapping inspired by Bollywood movie

Separately, in a similar incident, a teen was kidnapped by a friend and his accomplice and later killed for ransom. The incident was reported on Friday in Delhi's Burari area. According to the police, the accused got the idea of kidnapping after watching Ajay Devgn's popular 2005 Bollywood movie Apaharan. They had planned to demand Rs. 10 lakh as ransom from the victim's father.