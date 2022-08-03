India

MP shocker: Woman raped again by accused out on bail

MP shocker: Woman raped again by accused out on bail

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 03, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

He first sexually assaulted her in 2020, when the girl was a minor.

In a jarring incident, a woman in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly raped twice by the same man over a span of two years. The man first raped her in 2020 and repeated the act when he was out on bail in the rape case this year. The accused threatened her to withdraw the complaint filed against him earlier.

Details Woman raped at knife-point

The accused, Vivek Patel, allegedly raped the 19-year-old woman in MP's Jabalpur region. He first sexually assaulted her in 2020, when the girl was a minor. After being released on bail in 2021, he approached the woman again and threatened her to withdraw the earlier complaint. While intimidating her with a knife, Patel and his friend reportedly blackmailed and raped her.

Police What did the police say?

As per Jabalpur police station in-charge Asif Iqbal, Patel repeated his crime but with another accused. The woman told the police that "the accused raped her at knife-point a month ago with his friend by forcibly entering her house. Patel and his friend made a video of the crime and blackmailed her about uploading it on social media," PTI reported.

Chhattisgarh 76-year-old rapes minor in Chhattisgarh

In another shocking development, a 76-year-old man in Baloda Baazar, Chhattisgarh, allegedly raped a 13-year-old by luring her with Rs. 10. Kunjram also invited his 47-year-old friend Ramesh to take turns in raping the young girl. Both the men have been arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the child's parents, the Chhattisgarh Police confirmed on Wednesday.

Minor Girl lured with Rs. 10

According to the police, Kunjram used to stay alone and lured her to the house by promising her a Rs. 10 note daily. He then allegedly raped her and called over Ramesh who owns a grocery shop in the area. Fortunately, one of the neighbors saw the girl exit Kunjram's house and informed the child's mother. She revealed that the men raped her thrice.

Survivor Child in hospital, condition 'worrisome'

The child's parents work as rag pickers and usually are not home during the day. The horror came to light when the girl developed severe abdominal pain. An FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act and the girl has been sent for a medical check-up. As per reports, the child is currently admitted to a local hospital but her condition is serious.