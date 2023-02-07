India

Aaftab cut Shraddha Walker's body into 17 pieces, reveals chargesheet

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 07, 2023, 06:22 pm 2 min read

The chargesheet filed in the murder case of Shraddha Walker has disclosed some graphic details about the crime allegedly perpetrated by her live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawalla. According to Times Now, Poonawalla reportedly purchased a saw and three blades to chop Walker's body into 17 pieces after strangling her. The chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police also explains how Poonawalla disposed of Walkar's body.

Why does this story matter?

In November 2022, the Delhi Police arrested Poonawalla for killing Walker, his live-in partner, in May.

Police had claimed that to cover up the murder, Poonawalla had allegedly sawed the body into multiple pieces and disposed of it in the nearby forest area over a period of 18-20 days after storing it in a fridge.

Earlier, the police claimed that the murder was premeditated.

Poonawalla disposed of body parts in nearby jungle

Poonawalla also told police that he disposed of one thigh part of Walker's body in the jungles of Chattarpur Pahari, according to the chargesheet. "Over the next 4 to 5 days, he cut the dead body into 17 pieces, three pieces of each hand, three pieces of each leg, head, torso, two pieces of pelvic and thumb," it claims.

Bought fridge to dipose of body at leisure: Chargesheet

The chargesheet further revealed that Poonawalla had purchased a refrigerator to dispose of the body parts at his leisure. Poonawalla would hide the body parts when he began dating another girl, who also visited his flat. "Whenever she would visit my flat, I would clean the refrigerator and put body parts of Walker in the lower cabinet," the chargesheet quoted Poonawalla as saying.