India

Delhi: Sultanpuri accident victim dragged by car was with friend

Delhi: Sultanpuri accident victim dragged by car was with friend

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 03, 2023, 01:09 pm 3 min read

The woman, who died after being hit by a car and dragged for kilometers, had a friend riding pillion when the crash occurred

Anjali Singh—who died after being dragged by a car for 13km reportedly from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday—wasn't alone at the time of the accident, the investigation revealed. Her friend Nidhi was riding a pillion when the car hit their scooter. She received minor injuries and fled the spot when Singh's leg got stuck in the car's axle.

Why does this story matter?

Singh, who worked as a part-time assistant at weddings and other functions, was returning from a similar event when a car driven by five drunk men hit her scooter but didn't stop.

She got stuck under the car and was dragged for kilometers without being stopped at any checkpoint, which resulted in all her clothes being torn and lacerating her body, revealing the bones.

CCTV footage shows both women leaving event on scooter

The Delhi Police has reportedly tracked Nidhi down and will record her statements. The police learned about her while chalking out the route map of the entire incident to better understand the turn of events. CCTV footage showed the two friends leaving the event's venue on a scooter at 1:45 am on Sunday. Nidhi was initially driving, but later, Singh insisted on swapping places.

Accused, other woman panicked and fled away

The road accident occurred not too far from the venue, in West Delhi's Sultanpuri, when the accused were admittedly drunk. They panicked after the incident and drove away, allegedly unaware that Singh's body was being dragged along. Nidhi freaked out as well and fled to her home. Others who were at the party, along with the women, are reportedly being questioned.

Felt something stuck, others told to continue driving: Accused driver

The accused who was driving the car, Deepak Khanna, claimed he felt something stuck under the car after the accident, but the others—Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, and Mithun—insisted he continue driving. When they took a U-turn near Kanjhawala's Jonti village, Mithun—in the passenger seat—noticed the body's arm, and the car was stopped. As the body came off, they abandoned it and fled away.

Car was borrowed twice

Following the accident, the accused returned the car to a friend, Ashutosh, who lent it to Deepak and Amit after borrowing it from the actual owner, Lokesh. When the police traced Lokesh, he informed them that it was lent to his brother-in-law, Ashutosh. All five accused have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, and criminal conspiracy.