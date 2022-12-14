Delhi

Delhi: 17-year-old girl attacked with acid, one suspect detained

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 14, 2022, 05:38 pm 2 min read

In a shocking incident, two bike-borne men reportedly attacked a teenage girl with acid in Delhi under the Mohan Garden police station. The 17-year-old victim was immediately rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. The cops have detained one individual in the case after the girl raised suspicion about two individuals known to her.

How did the incident unravel?

On Wednesday, the Police Control Room (PCR) received a call at approximately 9 am about a reported acid attack incident on a teenager in the Mohan Garden police station area. It is learned that the incident happened at nearly 7:30 am, and the victim was accompanied by her younger sister during the attack. The police confirmed that the victim's preliminary treatment reports were fine.

We are questioning the detained person: DCP Mandava

"One person has been detained after the injured girl raised suspicion over two persons known to her. We are questioning the detained person. Further investigation is on," Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harsha Vardhan Mandava told news outlet Hindustan Times.

CCTV footage of the acid attack

दिल्ली में ACID Attack



- 17 साल की एक लड़की पर आज सुबह करीब 7:30 बजे बाइक सवार दो लोगों ने तेजाब फेंक दिया।

- लड़की के चेहरे और आंखों पर गिरा तेज़ाब।

- दिल्ली में निरंतर बढती जा रहा ही तेज़ाब हमले की घटनाएँ।

- छात्रा को सफदरजंग अस्पताल भर्ती कराया गया है। pic.twitter.com/ROkG1fDuT9 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) December 14, 2022

Acid ban is long awaited: Delhi Commission for Women

The incident has triggered a state-wide reaction, with the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, expressing her thoughts on the attack. In her post, Maliwal announced that the commission would seek justice for the victim. "The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?" she wrote.

Maliwal's post after the recent acid attack in Delhi

द्वारका मोड़ के पास एक स्कूली छात्रा पर तेज़ाब फेंका। हमारी टीम पीड़िता की मदद के लिए अस्पताल पहुँच रही है। बेटी को इंसाफ़ दिलाएँगे। दिल्ली महिला आयोग सालों से देश में तेज़ाब बैन करने की लड़ाई लड़ रहा है। कब जगेंगी सरकारें? — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 14, 2022

The bike didn't have any number plate: Victim's sister

"My sister and I were on our way to school at around 7:32 am. Suddenly I heard her scream. The bike didn't have any number plate. She used to know both of them from the past. My father used to know them too," said the victim's sister. "The attackers are Honey and Sachin. I could recognize them from the video," she stated.

Over 300 cases in last 4 years

In August, the government revealed that 386 acid attack cases on women were registered between 2018 and 2022. Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, in a written response in the Lok Sabha, stated that 62 persons were convicted for the crime. He also spoke about the Centre's advisories to states to examine the rules and ensure the retail sale of acids and chemicals is regulated strictly.