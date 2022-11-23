India

Watch: Satyendar Jain enjoying 'sumptuous meal' inside Tihar jail

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 23, 2022, 12:50 pm 3 min read

According to ANI reports, the AAP leader has gained 8 kg since getting locked up behind bars

A fresh video clip of jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain enjoying his meal inside Tihar jail has hit the web. Per ANI reports, Jain has gained 8 kg since getting locked up behind bars. This completely contradicts his lawyer's argument that Jain lost 28 kg inside the jail due to "no proper food."

Why does this story matter?

Tihar Jail continues to be a topic of discussion for reportedly "ensuring luxurious facilities" to certain individuals.

The Director General (Prisons), Sandeep Goel, was earlier transferred from Tihar jail for allegedly assisting Sukesh Chandrasekhar "live a luxurious life inside the jail" for Rs. 12.5 crore.

Furthermore, the conman has alleged that he gave the Delhi minister Rs. 10 crore as "protection money."

New video of Jain inside Tihar jail

In the new CCTV footage, Jain can be seen eating an elaborate meal inside his cell. The new clip surfaced only a day after the AAP leader submitted before the trial court that he was not receiving basic privileges like medical check-ups and proper food inside Tihar Jail. Jain can also be seen speaking to visitors while lying on his bed.

Watch: Delhi minister receiving proper food inside Tihar jail

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.



Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

BJP takes aim at AAP using new video

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "One more video from media! After taking maalish from the rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying a sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation!" He also alleged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had ensured that "hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza!"

Tweet: Poonawalla attacks Kejriwal

— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 23, 2022



Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza! pic.twitter.com/IaXzgJsJnL — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 23, 2022

No prison rules are violated: Jain to court

On Tuesday, Jain's counsel Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra claimed that Enforcement Directorate (ED) was leaking prudent details to the media despite the court's order. Mehra also denied ED's claims of Jain receiving privileged treatment in Tihar jail. The Delhi minister said, "What privilege are they talking about? No prison rules are violated if an undertrial is pressing his hand or feet."

Enforcement Directorate's response to 'leak' allegations

Advocate Zohaib Hossain, who was appearing in court for ED, denied the claims made by jailed minister's lawyer, and stated that there is not a single leak of confidential information from the Enforcement Directorate to the media.

Video of Jain receiving massage goes viral

The new CCTV clip comes just days after a video of Jain receiving massage inside his jail cell went viral on the internet. Meanwhile, AAP asserted that Jain was receiving physiotherapy inside his jail cell. However, official sources claimed that the jailed Delhi minister was receiving the massage from a rape case accused, named Rinku.

Reason behind Jain's arrest

The ED arrested Satyendar Jain On May 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was imprisoned for alleged money laundering and hiding assets disproportionate to his income between February and May 2017. ED also attached Rs. 4.81 crore-worth property owned by private firms reportedly linked to the minister's family.