Satyendar Jain's masseur is rape-accused prisoner, not physiotherapist: Reports

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 22, 2022, 01:18 pm 3 min read

The person seen massaging jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain is reportedly a rape accused prisoner

The controversy over the viral video showing jailed Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Satyendar Jain receiving massages in Tihar Jail has taken a new twist. The AAP's claims that Jain was undergoing "physiotherapy" were contradicted by jail sources, reported NDTV. The "masseur" in the video is prisonerRinku—accused of raping his daughter and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ( POCSO) Act—sources alleged.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jain's alleged massage video from Tihar Jail surfaced on Saturday, adding fuel to the fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP in Delhi.

Notably, Ajit Kumar—superintendent of Tihar Jail No. 7—was also suspended on allegations of "extending special treatment" to Jain recently.

The fresh BJP-AAP face-off comes ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Gujarat Assembly elections next month.

Details Who is the prisoner seen giving massages to Jain?

Rinku was arrested in 2021 after his minor daughter, a Class-10 student, accused him of rape, sources told India Today. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail awaiting trial. Jail sources claimed he is the same person seen massaging Jain in the viral video. The AAP is yet to react to these allegations. It earlier said Jain was undergoing rehabilitation for a spine injury.

Twitter Post Allegations by BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla

The person giving maalish and champi to Satyendra Jain was actually a rapist



He was not a PHYSIOTHERAPIST BUT A RAPIST!



AAP defended this! They truly turned Tihar into Thailand!!! pic.twitter.com/5YZUi1STy5 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 22, 2022

Footage Video of Jain receiving massage recorded in September

The video of Jain getting a massage inside Tihar Jail was reportedly recorded by a CCTV camera at around 1 pm on September 13. According to the stamp on the footage, it was recorded in "W-5 Cell-1 A Block." In the short video, an individual can be seen giving Jain a foot massage with oil as the Delhi minister goes through some documents.

Allegations Delhi BJP unit registers a complaint, AAP contests claims

On Saturday, a complaint for the registration of a police case against AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jain was filed by Delhi BJP leaders at Hari Nagar Police Station. Meanwhile, on the same day, the AAP shared Jain's medical report and claimed that the massage was part of the treatment doctors had recommended to him as he has a disc injury.

Background Why was Satyendar Jain arrested?

On May 30, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was detained for alleged money laundering and holding assets disproportionate to his actual income from February-May 2017. The ED also attached Rs. 4.81 crore-worth immovable property owned by private firms allegedly linked to Jain's family.