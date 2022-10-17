India

Delhi: CBI begins questioning Manish Sisodia, AAP fears arrest

Delhi: CBI begins questioning Manish Sisodia, AAP fears arrest

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 17, 2022, 12:37 pm 3 min read

Sisodia touted his tirade against the BJP as the 'second independence struggle'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his questioning in the Delhi excise policy case. Earlier, he alleged that the central agencies under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would frame and arrest him under "false" charges in order to weaken the AAP's campaign in poll-bound Gujarat. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities by the AAP administration in issuing liquor licenses on the recommendations of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena.

Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also initiated its probe based on an FIR filed by the CBI.

Notably, the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22 has been a cause of contention between the AAP and the BJP-led central government.

Twitter Post BJP doesn't want good education, progress in Gujarat: Sisodia

जब जब मैं गुजरात गया, मैंने गुजरात के लोगों को यही कहा कि हम गुजरात में भी आपके बच्चों के लिए दिल्ली जैसे शानदार स्कूल बनायेंगे। लोग बहुत खुश हैं। लेकिन ये लोग नहीं चाहते कि गुजरात में भी अच्छे स्कूल बनें, गुजरात के लोग भी पढ़ें और तरक़्क़ी करें। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 17, 2022

Information Sisodia might be arrested without evidence: AAP leaders

On Monday morning, Sisodia received blessings from his mother as media persons flocked to his residence and then reached his party office at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg along with other leaders. Earlier, AAP functionaries Sanjay Singh, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj held separate press conferences and said that Sisodia might be arrested despite the central agencies finding no evidence against him.

Twitter Post Sisodia addressed supporters before reaching CBI office

Bhagat Singh comparison Kejriwal disrespecting Bhagat Singh: BJP

Sisodia earlier alleged the BJP knows it will lose the upcoming Gujarat elections and wants to jail and stop him from campaigning. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called the case against Sisodia "fabricated" and aimed at stopping him from visiting Gujarat. Earlier, Kejriwal drew parallels between the struggles of Sisodia and Satyendar Jain and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, which many BJP leaders termed as "disrespectful."

Twitter Post Social media users didn't receive Kejriwal's remark well

AAP gears up to protest Deputy Chief Minister #Manish Sisodia's questioning by the CBI in the alleged #Delhi Excise Policy scam pic.twitter.com/7LXHq2GjcF — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) October 17, 2022

Details Arrest of liquor baron, AAP communications in-charge

Notably, the ED arrested liquor baron Sameer Mahendru in Delhi last month as part of its money laundering probe in the excise policy case. This came a day after the CBI booked Vijay Nair, the AAP's communications head and Sisodia's close aide. According to a CBI FIR, Sisodia's other aide Arjun Pandey took Rs. 2-4 crore in cash from Mahendru on behalf of Nair.

Information Important details about the case

To recall, the Delhi AAP administration released its excise policy in November 2021, and the ED is currently looking into suspected irregularities in its creation and implementation. Although the policy has now been reversed, the probe into it is still on. In connection with the liquor policy case, the ED earlier in September raided more than 70 places in Delhi and other cities.

Case The policy ceased to be in force on September 1

The ED launched its investigation into the case in response to the FIR filed by CBI, which names Sisodia as the key accused. However, the claims of irregularities in the execution of the Delhi liquor policy have been rejected by Sisodia and the AAP, too. Enforced in November 2021 and scrapped in July 2022, it privatized the sale of alcoholic beverages in Delhi.