India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry for second time tomorrow

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry for second time tomorrow

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 06, 2022, 08:07 pm 2 min read

Bhagwant Mann had separated from his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur in 2015.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to marry Dr. Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders confirmed on Wednesday. This will be Mann's second marriage. He had separated from his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage. AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is likely to attend the private ceremony.

Private Low-key ceremony to take place at CM's Chandigarh residence

"Mann Sahab is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur," senior AAP leader and spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang told news agency PTI. The wedding will take place at the CM's residence in Chandigarh. The Punjab CM's children, who live in the United States with their mother, had attended his oath-taking ceremony in March 2022.

Divorced Prioritized politics over family

The comedian-turned-politician became a first-time Lok Sabha MP in 2014 from Punjab's Sangrur. A year later, he got divorced from his wife. He had reportedly said that he wasn't being able to give time to his family because of politics as he had chosen politics over his family. He had again won the Lok Sabha polls from Sagrur in 2019.

Mann's would-be wife Who is Dr. Gurpreet Kaur?

Not much is known about Kaur except that she was approached by Mann's mother and sister to marry the 48-year-old Punjab CM. Kaur and Mann are reportedly family friends, and she has often visited his house. Meanwhile, Mann's mother has already reached the CM's Chandigarh residence from their native village of Satoj for the wedding to be held on Thursday.