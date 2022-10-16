India

Dog attacks: Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation bans 3 pet dog breeds

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 16, 2022

In wake of the rising number of dog attacks in recent months, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) has put a conditional ban on three breeds of pets dogs, Pittbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino. A resolution to ban these pets within city limits was passed by the GMC on Saturday, days after an 11-year-old was mauled by pets.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ghaziabad city has become the third city in India after Kanpur and Panchkula that has banned three breeds of dogs in recent times in wake of the rising attacks.

An 11-year-old received around 150 stitches after being mauled by a pit bull in Ghaziabad city.

Animal rights activists are, however, split over the ban on pets.

Feature What are pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds?

Pitbull is an American-origin dog breed of medium-sized, short-haired with a solid build. It has a record of biting humans more than any other breed of dog. While Rottweiler has its origin in Germany. It was initially used to herd livestock and pull carts of meat to markets. Dogo Argentino, an Argentina breed is strong muscular and known for big game hunting

Reason Why ban on these breeds?

The Corporation has said that the three breeds of dogs has been mostly involved in the attack on humans. Sanjay Singh, councilor, Shipra Sun City, Indirapuram, has been reported to have said that these dogs are meant to be kept at a farmhouse or spacious places however many owners have kept them in small houses which has led to their aggressive behavior.

Restriction 'Owners will not be able to buy new dogs'

The Municipal corporation has banned the purchase of new dogs among these three breeds. It said that if the owner fails to register the pet within the stipulated time has to either give away or sell it off. It has further asked all the owners of the breeds to register the dogs within two months period or else face Rs. 5,000 fine per instance.

Criticism Ban biased and unjustified: Animal rights activists

Animal rights activists have condemned the decision of the GMC and termed the decision as biased and "unjustified". They have said that these breeds are friendly and become aggressive only if not properly kept. Ruchin Mehra, an animal activist from Raj Nagar Extension has been quoted as saying, "If they think there will be no dog attacks following the decision, they are mistaken."

Other instances Similiar ban in other cities of the country

In late September, Pitbull and Rottweilers were banned in Kanpur city days after a pit bull attacked a cow in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier several attacks were reportedly carried out by these breeds. While citing the ban on these two breeds in different parts of the world Panchkula Municipal Corporation imposed a similar ban on September 30 within its limits

More cases Attacks in other parts of the country

In late September this year, a pit bull attacked a cow in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. In July this year, pit bull mauled its owner to death in Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this month, pit bull attacked 12 people across five villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur area.

Support PETA had sought ban on pets

The largest animal rights organization's -People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), - in August had written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a ban on dogs kept for illegal fighting. The appeal came in wake of the recent dog attacks. PETA said that if such breeds are continued in the state "more people will get hurt".