India

Stray dogs of THIS Indian village are 'crorepatis'

Stray dogs of THIS Indian village are 'crorepatis'

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 24, 2022, 03:25 pm 2 min read

Meet the millionaires of a village in Gujarat that lead a luxurious life.

Yes, you read that right! The stray dogs in Kushkal village of Palanpur, Gujarat are literally 'crorepatis' and enjoy a luxurious life. The luxury is such that not even a single one out of the approximate 150 stray dogs sleeps empty stomach. They're even fed sweets like laddoos daily. And believe us, there's MORE to it than just food! Here's the complete story.

"Slumdog millionaire" A piece of land for the stray dogs of Kushkal

Kushkal village in Palanpur, Gujarat is home to about 700 people, however, the real millionaires are the dogs that live there. According to villagers, ancestors of this non-descript village had allotted 20 bigha of agricultural land solely for stray dogs in this place. Today, the estimated cost of this piece of land is more than a whopping Rs. 5 crore!

The backstory A historic decision leading to a better future

When Palanpur was under the Nawab rule, the ruler had distributed a few pieces of land among the villagers. However, villagers thought that while they could easily earn their livelihood and feed themselves, it's important to keep the stray dogs well-fed. They reserved 20 bigha of land for dogs and since then, income from this land is spent on the welfare of stray dogs.

Unity in diversity A tradition that's followed by all castes and creeds

While this decision of reserving a piece of agricultural land for dogs was taken years and years ago, villagers of Kushkal still follow it wholeheartedly. In fact, it has become more of a tradition wherein these villagers leave their caste and creed behind, and contribute in any way they can. An inspiration for the rest of the country, yes?

Daily practices Special utensils, healthy food for the stray dogs

As per reports, the villagers of Kushkal have constructed a designated area where they serve food to stray dogs. They have even purchased special utensils for cooking and serving food. Each villager ensures that all the stray dogs of the village have access to healthy food at all times. Not only that, but they also make sure that dogs get sweets like laddoos daily.