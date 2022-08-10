India

Mathura shocker: Wife sets husband on fire over extramarital affair

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 10, 2022, 06:59 pm 2 min read

In a shocking incident, a man in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh district was allegedly set on fire by his wife earlier this week. The incident occurred after a verbal spat between the two over the wife's purported extramarital affair. The man, unfortunately, lost his life to severe burn injuries despite being rushed to the hospital right after the incident.

Details Woman pours petrol on husband, lights him on fire

The woman allegedly set her husband on fire in the Kosi Kalan town of Mathura on Monday night. The woman, identified as Rekha, reportedly doused her husband, Chaman Prakash, in petrol while he was asleep. According to media reports, Rekha was having an extra-marital affair, and Prakash questioned her about it. After a verbal spat, Rekha allegedly set him afire.

Hospital Prakash suffered 80% burn injuries

Later, their neighbors heard Prakash scream and rushed to rescue him. According to the police, the neighbors extinguished the fire and took him to a local hospital, where doctors revealed that he had suffered 80% burn injuries. From there, Prakash was taken to a hospital in New Delhi, where he breathed his last on Tuesday evening, according to IANS.

Quote What did the police say?

Kosi Kalan Police Station in-charge, Anuj Kumar, told India Today that Prakash's family has registered a complaint. "A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for murder) has been registered against Rekha and she will be arrested soon," he told IANS.

Another case Woman sets family on fire, kills all

The Mathura incident comes only months after a woman allegedly burnt her husband, his second wife, his mother, and herself to death in Bihar's Darbhanga district in May. Reportedly, 40-year-old Khurshid Alam's first wife Gulshan Khatun doused everyone in kerosene and set them afire, killing all four members of the family, including herself. She had taken the extreme step after a quarrel, said cops.