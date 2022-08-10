India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 10, 2022, 06:15 pm 1 min read

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has been appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI). President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday signed the warrant of appointment. He will take charge on August 27 after the incumbent CJI NV Ramana's tenure ends. Notably, Justice Lalit's term will be less than three months long as he retires on November 8 at the age of 65 years.

Direction What did Law Ministry say?

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from August 27, 2022," said a Law and Justice Ministry notification. To recall, Lalit's name was recommended last week by CJI Ramana.