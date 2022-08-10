India

Girl injects herself with boyfriend's HIV-infected blood to prove love

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 10, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Boy has been arrested following the complaint by the girl's parents.

True love knows no bounds, yet it may sometimes cross the line into lunacy and become plain bizarre. In one such case, a teenage girl in the Sualkuchi district of Assam injected herself with her boyfriend's HIV-infected blood. She reportedly committed this rash deed to prove her love and loyalty. The incident has gone viral on the internet, with netizens condemning the girl's actions.

The girl and boy, who were said to have met on the social media platform Facebook, eloped several times, but the girl was brought back by her parents. Since the incident was reported, it has generated a lot of buzz on social media. The girl's excessive step just to demonstrate her love is being criticized unanimously by internet users.

"At this age, they have tremendous faith in love the girl looks like a pre-teen where are her parents?" one Twitter user Zaara said. "Darwin's theory of survival of the fittest has been successfully refuted," another user wrote. Referring to a renowned line from the 1960 film Mughal-e-Azam, a user tweeted, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya... HIV se darna kya."

The Assam girl's bizarre act has left social media users perplexed. "What the beep, Ye sab chal kya raha hai duniya mein (What is going on the earth)," one of the users tweeted. "Few things are beyond understanding," wrote another. "Love is blind taken to extreme level (sic)," someone also remarked on Twitter. While many criticized the girl, some netizens also posted jokes.

Meanwhile, as soon as the parents of the girl became aware of her extreme step, they reportedly took legal action against the boy. He has been arrested while the girl is under observation at a hospital.