Justice NV Ramana appointed Chief Justice of India by PresidentLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 12:22 pm
Justice NV Ramana has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Ram Nath Kovind.
He will take the oath on April 24, reports say.
Last month, the current Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde had recommended Justice Ramana to be his successor.
Here are more details on this.
Details
Justice Ramana will serve as CJI until August 2022
Justice Ramana will reportedly have a tenure as the country's top judge for one year and four months, until August 26, 2022.
Before his elevation to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014, he had been serving as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.
He was born on August 27, 1957 in Andhra Pradesh.
Career
A brief about Justice Ramana's career
Justice Ramana had enrolled as an Advocate on February 10, 1983 and subsequently practiced in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals, and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labor, and Election cases.
He had also served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013.
Key judgments
Justice Ramana involved in several key judgments
Justice Ramana has been a part of several key judgments, including the order to review the suspension of internet in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.
He was also a part of the panel of the Supreme Court judges which held that the office of the Chief Justice of India comes under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
Controversy
Earlier, Andhra CM accused Justice Ramana of interference
Last October, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to CJI Bobde, alleging that Justice Ramana was interfering with the State Judiciary in politically sensitive cases.
However, after an in-house inquiry, the top court dismissed the Andhra Pradesh CM's complaint as meritless.
CJI Bobde had assumed office in November 2019, succeeding former CJI Ranjan Gogoi.