Woman suicide: Family petitions Jaishankar to bring body from US

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 11, 2022, 08:11 pm 3 min read

The family of Mandeep Kaur has petitioned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar through change.org to have her remains returned to them in India.

The family of Mandeep Kaur, an Uttar Pradesh woman who died of suicide in the United States, has created an online petition on change.org to demand justice for her. The founder of People Against Rape in India (PARI) Yogita Bhayana is aiding Kaur's family. The 30-year-old committed suicide citing years of harassment from her husband for "only giving birth to girls."

Context Why does this story matter?

This is not the first case where a Non-resident Indian woman faced torture.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has received several such complaints previously.

As per MEA, one NRI wife calls home for help every eight hours.

Between 2017-20, the ministry received nearly 4,000 domestic abuse complaints from NRI wives, and the government has registered 50,000 cases of abuse under IPC Section 498-A.

Petition What does the family demand in the petition?

The family has petitioned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar through change.org to have Kaur's remains returned to them in India. They also demanded harsh punishment for Kaur's husband and custody of her two daughters. "We could not save Mandeep's life but we can ensure that her daughters' futures are safeguarded," the petition says. Nearly 10,000 people have already signed the petition.

Video What does the harrowing video reveal?

Prior to her death on August 4, Kaur posted a video in which she detailed her suffering. She accused her husband and in-laws of "pushing" her to commit suicide. Kaur and her spouse, Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu, were married in Uttar Pradesh in 2015. He was a trucker in the United States at the time, and she joined him three years later.

Demand Kaur's family demand custody of her daughters

Sandhu, according to Kaur's father, had been tormenting her for years and forcing her to have a son. "But she said she won't leave him as she couldn't raise her two daughters. We understood," the father told NDTV. Kaur's family was concerned about her girls and wanted them taken away from Sandhu, as the change.org petition also requested.

Twitter Post Watch Kaur's video shared on Twitter

Just watched that video of Mandeep Kaur sobbing and saying how she couldn’t take being abused anymore right before she committed suicide. So heartbroken for her for her two girls who are still in the custody of the monster who beat her. pic.twitter.com/F1ekuORase — Sumit (@SumitHansd) August 5, 2022

Probe How did Indian consulate react?

After her video shook millions of Indians, the Consulate General of India in New York tweeted, "We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens... We are in touch with the US authorities at the Federal and local level as well as the community." As per media reports, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.

Information What are the charges against Sandhu?

The UP Police had also registered a case against Sandhu at Bijnor's Najibabad Police Station. He was charged under IPC Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498-A (Domestic violence), and 342 (wrongful confinement) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. as per reports.