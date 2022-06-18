India

Agnipath: Trains torched, highways turn into battleground amid violent protests

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 18, 2022

Violent protests were witnessed in several parts of the country against the Agnipath scheme.

Violent protests were witnessed across the country against the defense recruitment scheme, Agnipath with a youth being shot and trains and vehicles torched even as assurances by the defense minister, home minister, and the Army chief failed to pacify protesters. Intense protests were held from Uttar Pradesh to Telangana, and Bihar to Madhya Pradesh. Low-intensity protests were held in Jharkhand, Punjab, and Rajasthan too.

Context Why does this story matter?

Although the Agnipath scheme has not entered the implementation phase, officials claimed it will pave the way for massive recruitment in the defense forces.

Recruitment in the Indian Army and other defense forces has been blocked for nearly two years, putting aspirants into a distressing situation.

However, the new scheme is facing sharp criticism from certain quarters following apprehensions over job security.

Cancelled Youth killed, trains torched

A 24-year-old Army aspirant was shot dead, while several others were injured in police firing in Telangana's Secunderabad where public and private vehicles are set ablaze. Angry youth stormed into railway premises and torched trains in Bihar's Hajipur and Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. The Railways canceled 234 trains while 340 trains have been affected due to the protests since the protest erupted on Wednesday.

Burned tyres Angry crowds block highways in Bihar, UP

As the protest spread uncontrollably, angry crowds squatted on tracks and highways, pelted trains and buses with stones, toppled vending kiosks at train stations, and burned tyres on tracks. Demonstrators blocked highways in Bihar's Buxar, Bhagalpur, and Samastipur. The Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was also blocked before the Gautam Budh Nagar authority rounded the demonstrators. West Bengal and Haryana also witnessed protests.

Internet suspended Bihar deputy CM's house vandalized, state-wide bandh today

Protesters vandalized Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi's house and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal's residence at Bettiah in the West Champaran district. They also attacked another state BJP MLA's car. Internet services have been suspended in 12 districts even as several students' organizations, including CPI-ML (Liberation)-linked AISA, have called a state-wide bandh on Saturday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has supported the bandh.

Train services disrupted Protests in Haryana, West Bengal

Mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Haryana's Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure as protests also broke out in Palwal, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Jhajjar. Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Firozabad, and Amethi also witnessed violent protests causing damage to public property. Train services were disrupted on the Sealdah-Bangaon route in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

About What is Agnipath scheme?

Officials said the Agnipath military recruitment scheme for armed services is aimed at reducing the wage and pension costs. Under this proposal, defense troops will be freed after four years. Only 25% of them may be recalled for a complete term. There will be no pension and gratuity benefits. However, a lump sum amount will be given to them on completion of the service.

Unfazed Armed forces to start enrolment process soon

Meanwhile, the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force on Friday announced they would start the enrolment process under the new model by next week. The Indian Air Force would start the selection process for recruitment under the new scheme on Friday, while the Army would begin the initial exercise within two days. The Navy said it would start the recruitment process "very soon."

Golden opportunity BJP leaders laud scheme, speak in its defense

Amid the violent protests, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders put up a stout face with its top brass lauding the government's decision to raise the upper age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 this year. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh described it as a "golden opportunity" for youngsters to serve the country.

Reaction PM Modi can't grasp what public wants: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Centre over the scheme. Rahul stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not grasp what the public wants. He said the central government launched programs that have been "rejected" by the people. "He can't hear anything except the voice of his 'friends,'" Rahul said. Priyanka requested the prime minister to rescind the policy immediately.