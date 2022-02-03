Politics

Jaishankar cites 'history lessons' to counter Rahul Gandhi's Parliament speech

Jaishankar cites 'history lessons' to counter Rahul Gandhi's Parliament speech

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Feb 03, 2022, 02:57 pm 3 min read

Jaishankar also reacted to Gandhi's remark that the government could not bring a guest on Republic Day.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday cited "history lessons" in his counter-attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that the government has brought China and Pakistan together. Mentioning past incidents of collaboration between China and Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then." He also reacted sharply to Gandhi's remark that the government could not bring a guest on Republic Day.

Context Why does the story matter?

Jaishankar's comments came as Gandhi criticized the government's foreign policy in his speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India...The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do," Gandhi had said.

Gandhi also attacked the government over unemployment and poverty.

Details Past collaboration between China, Pakistan

Responding to Gandhi's allegations, Jaishankar tweeted "some history lessons" on China and Pakistan collaborations. "In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China." "China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s." "From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration." "In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started." "So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then," Jaishankar added.

Republic day Republic Day was celebrated in the midst of pandemic: Jaishankar

Jaishankar also reacted sharply to Gandhi's remark that the government could not bring a guest on Republic Day. "Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave," Jaishankar wrote. "The 5 Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?" he added.

Ministers Reactions from other union ministers

Meanwhile, Gandhi's speech in the Lower House of Parliament has also sparked sharp reactions from other union ministers. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called Gandhi "confused" and "mindless." "He said India is not a country. He said China's vision is very clear. Have you come here to support China? Tibet problem is because of Congress only," Joshi said.

Joshi 'China, Pakistan have been thick together due to Congress policies'

"China and Pakistan have been thick together, thanks to the policies of Congress soon after country's independence," Joshi said. Former President Pranab Mukharjee wrote in his memoir that "Congress committed blunders by gifting territories to Pakistan and China and is responsible for India ceding crucial territories to both these countries," Joshi added. He also questioned Gandhi over Rajiv Gandhi Foundation taking money from China.

Rijiju Gandhi should apologize to judiciary and EC: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju replied to Gandhi's remark that the judiciary, the Election Commission, and Pegasus are "instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states." "I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India's judiciary and EC. These are vital institutions of our democracy," he said. "Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologize to the people, judiciary, and EC."

Reaction Gandhi had "Dunning-Kruger" effect: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Gandhi had a "Dunning-Kruger" effect--a cognitive bias in which people believe they are more capable than they are. He said he had no option but to listen to "great Congress intellectual Rahul" as he was on roster duty in Lok Sabha. "If you're scratching your head on why he babbles this way--then understanding #DunningKruger effect may explain why."