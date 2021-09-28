J&K: Pakistani terrorist caught, another killed during infiltration attempt

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 02:03 pm

The Indian Army killed a terrorist and captured another during an infiltration attempt in J&K's Uri sector.

The Indian Army captured a Pakistani terrorist and killed another last evening as it foiled an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, reports said. Four Indian soldiers have been injured in the operation. The Army has been carrying out multiple combing operations in Uri and Rampur sectors since September 18. Here are more details on this.

Details

18-year-old terrorist associated with Lashkar caught

Four Army soldiers sustained bullet injuries during the crossfire with the terrorists, reports say. Sources in the Indian Army said the captured terrorist is 18 years old and associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to India Today. He is a resident of Okara in Pakistan's Punjab province and had infiltrated into India on September 18. The Army is looking for more infiltrators.

Operation

Army had launched an operation on Saturday

"Four soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing with infiltrators from across the LoC in Uri," officials confirmed. The Army had launched a counter-infiltration operation on Saturday and identified terrorists at three different locations over the past two days. This is the first time in years that a Pakistani terrorist has been caught while trying to enter India, NDTV reports.

Developments

Last week, Army had killed 3 terrorists in Baramulla

This comes days after the Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, reportedly killing three terrorists and recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles and dozens of grenades. Mobile calling and internet services were also snapped on September 20, following the infiltration attempt and the counter operation.