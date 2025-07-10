Rajkummar Rao reveals 'camaraderie' among Vicky, Ayushmann, and him
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao, known for his powerful performances and supportive nature, cherishes his friendships with industry peers like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal. In an interview with News18 Showsha, he revealed that he and Khurrana often connect randomly. He also shared how he was deeply moved after watching Kaushal's latest film Chhaava. "I believe these bonds are great. There should be camaraderie among contemporaries."
Film appreciation
'When I saw 'Chhaava...'
Rao also revealed that he reached out to Kaushal after watching Chhaava, where the latter played Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. "When I saw Chhaava, I messaged Vicky. He also messages me every time he likes a trailer or a film featuring me," said Rao. "We always greet each other very warmly if we bump into each other."
Career and family
Meanwhile, on the work front
Rao will soon be seen in Maalik, a mass entertainer that has created a buzz for its brutal action scenes and intense screenplay. This is the first time Rao has taken on the persona of a cold-blooded gangster on screen. He also scored the role of cricket legend and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biopic.