Rajkummar Rao reveals 'camaraderie' among Vicky, Ayushmann, and him

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:07 pm Jul 10, 202504:07 pm

Rajkummar Rao, known for his powerful performances and supportive nature, cherishes his friendships with industry peers like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal. In an interview with News18 Showsha, he revealed that he and Khurrana often connect randomly. He also shared how he was deeply moved after watching Kaushal's latest film Chhaava. "I believe these bonds are great. There should be camaraderie among contemporaries."