'Bhool Chuk Maaf': Wamiqa-Rajkummar to film romantic song in Varanasi
What's the story
The release of the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf, was recently pushed from April 10 to May 9.
But this delay is not without reason.
Director Karan Sharma is adding two new songs to the romantic comedy, reports Mid-Day.
A source revealed, "Of the two songs, Rajkummar and Wamiqa filmed one on March 29 at a studio in Mira Road. A set depicting a small-town street was built for the vibrant track."
Song details
Actors will soon shoot a 'romantic bachelorette' song
The source further revealed the first song is a peppy promotional number, composed by Tanishk Bagchi.
The second song will be shot in Uttar Pradesh, where the film is set.
"Rajkummar and Wamiqa will head to Varanasi in mid-April. With the film revolving around the couple's impending wedding, this one will have a romantic bachelorette party vibe."
"Both the songs are choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, with costumes by Sheetal Sharma," added the source.
Plot overview
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' plot and cast details
Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy focusing on Rao's character, who gets stuck in a time loop a day ahead of the wedding.
This will be the first collaboration between Rao and Gabbi, who has previously wowed audiences with her performances in projects like Baby John and Khufiya.
Bhool Chuk Maaf also stars Seema Pahwa and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.