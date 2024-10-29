Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" has underperformed at the box office, earning ₹40.65 crore in 18 days.

Despite its mass appeal, it didn't meet expectations in key regions like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

With upcoming Diwali releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, the film faces stiff competition and pressure to earn more before being overshadowed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' collection dips; earns ₹40.65cr in 18 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:31 am Oct 29, 202410:31 am

What's the story Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and Mallika Sherawat, has witnessed a major decline in its box office collection on Monday after 18 days of its release. The film's total earnings now stand at ₹40.65 crore as of Monday. Although it saw a spike in revenue over its third weekend—raking in around ₹1.2 crore each day—the film's earnings fell to just ₹45 lakh on Monday, reported Sacnilk.

Revenue forecast

It's projected to conclude with under ₹42 crore

If the film keeps minting money in the ₹40 lakh range for the next few days, it is expected to end its theatrical run with a lifetime business total of less than ₹42 crore. This estimate indicates that Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has underperformed at the box office, despite its mass appeal and ability to draw more viewers from two-tier centers.

Regional performance

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' underperformed in key regions

The film was expected to do better in areas like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. But it didn't live up to the expectations, adding to its overall underperformance at the box office. The trade suggests Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's lifetime collection will be more than Rao's previous film Mr and Mrs Mahi but less than Srikanth.

Box office competition

Upcoming Diwali releases pose challenge for 'Vicky Vidya Ka...'

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again's upcoming Diwali releases, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has a tough competition at the box office. The film, along with Jigra, has time until Friday, November 1 to earn more money before the new releases overshadow it. This short window adds another layer of pressure for the film to earn as much as it can in the remaining days of its theatrical run.