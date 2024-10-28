Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" has finally hit the ₹40 crore mark after 17 days in theaters.

Despite a promising start, the film saw a consistent drop in collections, with a significant 62.41% fall in the second week.

However, it experienced a surprising 84.62% spike on Day 16, helping it reach the milestone.

The film's best performance was in Chennai, boasting a 48% occupancy rate.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' finally crosses ₹40cr mark after Day 17

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:14 am Oct 28, 202411:14 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has continued its steady run at the box office, crossing the ₹40 crore mark on its 17th day of release. The movie, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez, boasts of an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and Mallika Sherawat, among others.

Box office journey

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' witnessed a steady decline

The film opened with ₹5.5 crore collection on Day 1 and witnessed a 25.45% jump on Day 2, earning ₹6.9 crore. However, it started declining from Day 3, earning ₹6.4 crore with a 7.25% drop. The downward trend continued in the first week with collections dropping to ₹1.8 crore by Day 7, taking the total first-week collection to around ₹27 crore.

Continued run

Film's performance in the 2nd week and beyond

In its second week, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video continued to see a downward trend. The film collected ₹1.4 crore on Day 8, a drop of 22.22% from the previous day. Although it saw a minor spike over the weekend with ₹2.25 crore and ₹2.6 crore on Days 9 and 10 respectively, collections fell again to ₹0.75 crore by Day 14. The second week's collection was around ₹10.15 crore, a massive drop of 62.41% from the first week's earnings.

Third week

It maintained consistency in 3rd week

The film's earnings continued to fall in the third week, with collections dropping to ₹0.65 crore on Day 15. However, it witnessed a massive spike of 84.62% on Day 16 with earnings of ₹1.2 crore. The film continued the momentum into Day 17, adding another ₹1.2 crore to its total collection which now stands at an estimated ₹40.2 crore net in India till Sunday (October 27).

Occupancy details

Film's occupancy rate and regional performance

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video recorded a 13.61% overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday, peaking at 16.07% during evening shows. The film's best performance came from Chennai with an impressive 48% overall occupancy, followed by Bengaluru at 25%. It witnessed lower occupancies in cities such as Ahmedabad and Bhopal, recording rates of 10.5% and 9.25% respectively.