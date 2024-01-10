Box office collection: 'Animal' witnesses extraordinary hold on sixth week

Sandeep Reddy Vanga thrives on controversies and he proved it again with Animal. The film sparked debates and is still being talked about on social media on its themes, glorifying misogyny, and larger-than-life problematic characters. Amid all these, the crime drama emerged to become a blockbuster at the box office and has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 900 crore mark globally.

Aiming for Rs. 600 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ranbir Kapoor-headlined actioner earned Rs. 33 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 551.19 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics but emerged to be a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

