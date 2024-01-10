Hrithik Roshan turns 50; Siddharth Anand drops unseen 'Fighter' photographs

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

Hrithik Roshan turns 50; Siddharth Anand drops unseen 'Fighter' photographs

By Aikantik Bag 10:17 am Jan 10, 202410:17 am

Siddharth Anand wishes Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday

Bollywood's very own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, turned 50 on Wednesday, and fans and friends alike have taken to social media to shower him with well-wishes. Among the first to extend their greetings was Siddharth Anand, the director of Roshan's upcoming film, Fighter. Anand posted a heartfelt thank you note on Instagram, accompanied by photos from the movie set, expressing his gratitude for their decade-long partnership and commending the actor's generous spirit.

2/4

Anand thanked Roshan for believing in him

Anand shared two snapshots of himself and Roshan on the Fighter set. The first image featured Hrithik donning an Air Force uniform, strolling alongside Anand, who sported an all-black ensemble. The second photo captured a similar scene. In his message, Anand expressed his appreciation for Roshan's faith in him during a time when few others shared that sentiment, and penned, "You believed in me at a point when very few people did. Life has never been the same for me."

3/4

More about 'Fighter'

Fighter marks the third collaboration venture between Roshan and Anand, following their work on the 2014 film Bang Bang! and the 2019 action-packed thriller War. The forthcoming movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, pays homage to the bravery, sacrifice, and determination of India's Air Force heroes. Fighter is slated for a theatrical release on January 25.

4/4

Instagram Post