What's the story

Bruno Fernandes scored a brilliant brace as Manchester United thrashed Athletic Club 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final.

The match was held at Estadio de San Mames, where the hosts hadn't lost since August.

Athletic Club were 1-0 down before being reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute. United capitalized and ended the first half strongly.

Ruben Amorim's men were professional in the 2nd half and saw the game out with ease.