Manchester United take 3-0 lead in Europa League semi-final: Stats
Bruno Fernandes scored a brilliant brace as Manchester United thrashed Athletic Club 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final.
The match was held at Estadio de San Mames, where the hosts hadn't lost since August.
Athletic Club were 1-0 down before being reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute. United capitalized and ended the first half strongly.
Ruben Amorim's men were professional in the 2nd half and saw the game out with ease.
Goal sequence
Maguire's cross sparks United's 1st goal
United's first goal arrived in the 30th minute as Harry Maguire, usually a defender, showed his versatility by playing as a winger.
He expertly glided down the right flank and sent a pinpoint cross to Manuel Ugarte at the near post.
Ugarte then flicked it on for Casemiro to nod home, breaking Athletic Club's resolute home defense.
Penalty awarded
United capitalize on penalty opportunity
The game's momentum changed dramatically after Rasmus Hojlund was fouled by Dani Vivian while trying to get to a low cross in the six-yard box.
The referee, after consulting the pitchside monitor, sent Vivian off and awarded United a penalty.
Fernandes stepped up to take the spot-kick and confidently converted it, doubling United's lead before halftime.
Third goal
Fernandes extends United's lead before half-time
Just before half-time, Fernandes added a third goal to United's tally. He capitalized on Ugarte's clever backheel pass and slotted the ball home.
This goal significantly increased the pressure on Athletic Club as they headed into the second half trailing by three goals.
Despite making two substitutions in an attempt to change their fortunes, Athletic Club struggled to regain control of the match.
Defensive strategy
United maintain control in 2nd half
In the second half, Manchester United went on the backfoot to defend their lead. They did well to keep Athletic Club from finding a way back into the match.
Casemiro nearly scored his second of the night but hit the post with a header from a corner kick.
Despite a few attempts from Fernandes and Garnacho, they couldn't extend United's lead further as Athletic Club's goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala pulled off some crucial saves.
Post-match comments
Maguire optimistic about reaching final
After the match, United defender Maguire was optimistic about reaching the final.
He said, "Of course it's a great start, to get a victory here and score three goals and with a clean sheet."
Maguire admitted all the pressure would be on them as everyone would expect them to go through.
He stressed on the importance of proper preparation to give themselves a great chance at success.
Here are the match stats
United managed 14 attempts with 7 shots on target compared to three shots on target from 9 attempts for Athletic Club. United had 73% ball possession and an 88% pass accuracy. Amorim's men had 31 touches in the opposition box.
Fernandes
Fernandes races to 19 goals in 2024-25 season for United
As per Squawka, Fernandes has extended his record for the most goals and assists in the Europa League (45) and the player with the most G/A in the knockout rounds (20).
Playing his 52nd game for United in all competitions this season, Fernandes has raced to 19 goals. He also owns 16 assists. As per Opta, only Mohamed Salah (56) has scored or assisted more goals for Premier League clubs in all competitions this season than Fernandes (35 - 19 goals, 16 assists).
Overall, Fernandes has scored 98 goals in 285 appearances for United.
Duo
Casemiro and Ugarte shine for the Red Devils
Casemiro and Ugarte enjoyed themselves on what was a big night.
Playing his 121st match for United, the former Real Madrid midfielder has raced to 16 goals. In 2024-25, he has 4 goals from 38 matches.
Ugarte made two assists in this contest. In 41 matches this season across all competitions, the Uruguayan now owns 5 assists (G2).
Opta stats
Massive records made in this contest
United have scored 2-plus goals in 10 different Europa League matches this season.
United claimed their biggest away win in a semi-final encounter of a major European competition.
Before this, the two clubs met in the last 16 of the 2011-12 Europa League season. Athletic Club won both those games.
After going unbeaten in all six of their Europa League home games this season, Athletic Club suffered a maiden defeat.
12 games unbeaten for United in this season's Europa League
United are now unbeaten in 13 games in this season's Europa League campaign (W8 D5). United are the only side to remain unbeaten this season in the competition. Meanwhile, United have scored the most goals this season (31).