Bruno Fernandes's late goal secures Manchester United's victory over Rangers
What's the story
Manchester United clinched a thrilling 2-1 win over Scottish side Rangers at Old Trafford, courtesy a stoppage-time goal by Bruno Fernandes.
The match witnessed an intense back-and-forth, with Rangers's Cyriel Dessers leveling the score in the 88th minute.
However, it was Fernandes who had the last laugh, delivering a superb volley to seal the win for his team.
With this win, United have rose to 4th in the UEFA Europa League after 7 matchweeks.
Game changer
Dessers's late equalizer intensifies match
The game's intensity reached its zenith when Dessers brilliantly outfoxed Harry Maguire to score a stunning goal in the 88th minute.
This was after Jack Butland's own goal had given Manchester United the lead in the first place from Christian Eriksen's teasing corner.
However, despite the setback, Fernandes's stoppage-time volley sealed a glorious ending for Manchester United, proving his importance to the team's success.
League standings
Manchester United climb league rankings post-victory
After defeating Rangers, Manchester United has moved to the fourth spot in the league phase.
Despite struggling in the Premier League, Ruben Amorim's side is yet to taste defeat after seven European games.
United started the campaign with three draws under Erik ten Hag. Under Amorim, they have won all four games. United own 15 points after 7 matches.
United are well on course to finish in top 8 and gain direct entry to the round of 16.
Information
Here are the match stats
Manchester United had 16 attempts with six shots on target. Rangers had 7 shots on target from 11 attempts. The Red Devils owned 29 touches in the opposition box to Rangers' 12. Amorim's side owned 67% ball possession.
Opta stats
Key records made by Man United
Manchester United have now scored a 90th minute winning goal (including stoppage time) eight times in major European competition, more often than any other English side with Arsenal and Chelsea following suit (7 each).
Youngster Toby Collyer became the first Manchester United midfielder on record (since 2003-04) to record 50+ passes on their first appearance at Old Trafford in major European competition in addition to maintaining a pass accuracy of at least 94% (48/51 - 94.1%).
Information
Fernandes scores his 88th goal for Man United
Man United skipper Fernandes scored his 88th goal for the club in what was his 265th appearance. In the present season, he has scored nine goals in 32 matches across competitions.
Words
Amorim pleased with United's win
Amorim told TNT Sport that his side played well and it was a good victory.
"We played well. There was more connection with the ball, good speed. We lost control of the game for seven minutes because of small, bad decisions. Even when we suffered Rangers' goal, we were so near to the second goal and missed so many chances. But we recovered and it was a good victory."