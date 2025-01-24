What's the story

Manchester United clinched a thrilling 2-1 win over Scottish side Rangers at Old Trafford, courtesy a stoppage-time goal by Bruno Fernandes.

The match witnessed an intense back-and-forth, with Rangers's Cyriel Dessers leveling the score in the 88th minute.

However, it was Fernandes who had the last laugh, delivering a superb volley to seal the win for his team.

With this win, United have rose to 4th in the UEFA Europa League after 7 matchweeks.