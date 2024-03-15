Next Article

Mohammed Salah becomes first Liverpool player with this record: Details

02:31 am Mar 15, 2024

What's the story Mohamed Salah entered Liverpool's history books once again after scoring in the first half against Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second-leg tie at Anfield. Salah scored his side's third goal in the 10th minute. The Reds are 4-1 ahead at half-time and are on the verge of reaching the quarters, leading 9-2 on aggregate.

Two assists and a goal for Salah

After Darwin Nunez's opener, Salah assisted youngster Bobby Clark for Liverpool's second. Clark returned the favor as Salah made it 3-0. The Egyptian notched his second assist after feeding Cody Gakpo for the fourth goal in the 14th minute.

Salah scripts history for the Reds

As per Squawka, Salah is the first player in Liverpool's 131-year history to score 20+ goals across all competitions in seven consecutive seasons. Salah has scored 44 goals in 2017-18, 27 goals in 2018-19, 23 goals in 2019-20, 31 goals in 2020-21, 31 goals in 2021-22, 30 goals in 2022-23 and now 20 goals this season.

Salah's returns in the 2023-24 season so far

Salah has netted 15 goals in 22 Premier League games, in addition to nine assists. He played two Carabao Cup matches, scoring once. Salah currently owns four goals and two assists in the UEFA Europa League. He is yet to play in the FA Cup. Salah has 31 goals involvement this season (G20 A11).

206 goals in 336 appearances for the Reds

Salah owns 206 goals in 336 appearances for Liverpool. 152 of his goals have come in the Premier League. He owns seven goals in domestic competitions. 46 goals have come in European competitions and one in the FIFA Club World Cup. He has 85 assists.