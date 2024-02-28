Next Article

Lautaro Martinez has scored 101 goals in Serie A for Inter Milan (Photo credit: X/@Inter_en)

Lautaro Martinez completes 100 Serie A goals: Decoding his stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:24 pm Feb 28, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Inter Milan hammered Leece 4-0 in their recent Serie A encounter on Sunday. It was a momentous occasion for Lautaro Martinez, who completed 100 goals in the Serie A. The Argentine marksman scored a brace, continuing his purple patch this season in front of goal. The 26-year-old is also the leading goal-scorer in the 2023-24 Serie A season with 22 goals. Here's more.

Record

Lautaro Martinez scripted this unique Serie A feat

As per Opta, Martinez has become the ninth player to score 100 goals for a single Serie A team before turning 27 years old. He has followed in the footsteps of Giuseppe Meazza (Inter), Felice Borel (Juventus), Giampiero Boniperti (Juventus), Gino Pivatelli (Bologna), Omar Sivori (Juventus), Altafini (AC Milan), Luigi Riva (Cagliari) and Mauro Icardi. Martinez has joined an elite list.

Argentina

Seventh Argentine to score 100 goals in Serie A

Martinez became the seventh Argentine to score 100 goals in the Serie A. He has joined the likes of Gabriel Batistuta, Hernan Crespo, Gonzalo Higuain, Icardi, Abel Balbo and Paulo Dybala. He also became the third non-Italian in Inter's history to reach the 100-goal mark in Serie A. Here he has filled in the footsteps of Stefano Nyers (133) and Icardi (111).

Information

Martinez registered this exceptional Serie A stat

As per Opta, Martinez is the only player to have scored more than 15 goals with his right foot, left foot and with his head in the last six Serie A seasons.

Information

He scripted this unique Serie A record

Martinez joined an elite list of players who have scored 20-plus goals in three consecutive Serie A seasons in the last 65 years. The list includes players like Gabriel Batistuta, Antonio Di Natale (4 seasons), Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo and Martinez.

Hat-trick

One of the two Inter players to score perfect hat-trick

Martinez is one of the two Inter players to have scored a perfect hat-trick (left foot, right foot, and a header) since Opta started collecting data from the 2004-05 season. The Argentine talisman scored the hat-trick against Crotone on 3 January 2021. Only his compatriot Icardi had accomplished it for Inter previously. Icardi netted the hat-trick against Atalanta in March 2017.

Inter Milan

Ninth-highest goal-scorer for Inter in Serie A

Martinez became the ninth Inter Milan player to complete 100 goals in Serie A. He joins a list of elite players including Meazza (198), Benito Lorenzo (138), Nyers (133), Alessandro Altobelli (128), Sandro Mazzola (116), Roberto Boninsegna (113), Icardi (111) and Christian Vieri (103). In terms of overall goals for Inter, Martinez is in eighth spot with 127 goals from 271 appearances.

Stats

Decoding Martinez's goals for Inter Milan

The 26-year-old talisman has netted 127 goals in 271 appearances for Inter Milan. 101 of his goals have come in 196 Serie A appearances. He owns eight goals in 20 Coppa Italia matches. He has also shone in Europe, scoring 12 goals in 43 UEFA Champions League appearances. He has also netted three goals in the Europa League and Supercoppa Italiana respectively.

2023-24

Decoding his numbers from the 2023-24 Serie A season

Martinez has scored 22 goals in 23 matches in the 2023-24 Serie A campaign. He has also provided two assists while creating 20 chances. The Argentine has amassed 34 shots on target from 56 attempts. He has also completed 440 out of 555 attempted passes with 79.28% passing accuracy. Martinez has also won 25 aerial and 72 ground duels while completing 13 take-ons.