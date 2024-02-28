Next Article

Jurgen Klopp has now won eight honors as Liverpool manager (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Jurgen Klopp: Decoding Liverpool's trophy wins under the German manager

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:18 pm Feb 28, 202402:18 pm

What's the story Liverpool defeated Chelsea in the 2023-24 edition of the Carabao Cup with an extra-time goal from Virgil van Dijk. This was the second Carabao Cup for the Reds under their current manager Jurgen Klopp. The German also secured his eighth honor as Liverpool manager. He will aim to collect more trophies as his tenure comes to an end. Here's more.

Records

Liverpool accomplished these records

Liverpool became the first team to win the Carabao Cup record 10 times. Two of those honors have come under Jurgen Klopp's reign. As per Opta, only Bob Paisley as Liverpool manager has won it more times than the German tactician (3). Liverpool, under Klopp, finished as the Carabao Cup runners-up in 2015-16 season. As mentioned, Klopp has achieved eight honors as Liverpool manager.

Managers

Fourth-most successful manager in Liverpool's history

Klopp has been a major reason for Liverpool's revival in the last decade or so. He has guided the Reds to eight titles during his time there. He is the fourth-most successful manager in Liverpool's history. The German tactician is only behind legendary managers like Paisley (20), Bill Shankly (10) and Kenny Dalglish (9). Klopp has made 473 appearances as Liverpool manager (fourth-most).

Stats

Klopp's exceptional numbers as Liverpool manager

Klopp has managed Liverpool in 473 matches across competitions. He has managed 289 wins, 105 defeats, and 79 losses. Klopp owns a win percentage of 61.1%. Liverpool have smashed 994 goals under his reign while conceding only 477 of them. Klopp played a key role in guiding Liverpool to a maiden Premier League title in the 2019-20 season. Here we decode his Liverpool honors.

Premier League

Liverpool won their maiden Premier League title

The 2019-20 Premier League campaign will be a significant part of Liverpool's history. Klopp, with his new ideas, was gradually giving shape to a champion team. It was Liverpool's first league title since 1990. They won the league with seven games to spare while setting a record of 22 straight home victories. Between October 2019 and February 2020, the Reds won 18 straight matches.

FA Cup

Klopp guided Liverpool to 2021-22 FA Cup triumph

Klopp's only FA Cup triumph happened in the 2021-22 season when they defeated Chelsea in the final. Liverpool defeated Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City and Norwich City in the first three rounds before taking down Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the quarter-finals. They pipped Manchester City 3-2 in the semis before beating Chelsea on penalties in the title clash. Takumi Minamino was Liverpool's highest goal-scorer (3).

2021-22 EFL Cup

Liverpool defeated Chelsea to win the 2021-22 Carabao Cup

Another cup final where Liverpool defeated Chelsea to secure the title. Liverpool started their campaign with wins over Norwich City and Preston North End in the initial round. They pipped Leicester City in the quarter-finals on penalties before taking down Arsenal 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-final. Eventually, the Reds defeated Chelsea on penalties. Minamino was again Liverpool's highest goal-scorer (4).

Information

The Reds won the 2022 FA Community Shield

Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-1 to lift the 2022 FA Community Shield. This was their 16th Community Shield honor in total, which includes 11 outright title wins and five shared honors. Interestingly, Liverpool won their first Community Shield title in 16 years.

2018-19 UCL

A historic UEFA Champions League triumph for Liverpool

Klopp's maiden silverware as Liverpool boss was the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League title which they won by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final. This was Liverpool's sixth UCL honor. It was only the second All-English tussle in the UCL final since 2008. After finishing second in their group, Liverpool defeated Bayern Munich, FC Porto and FC Barcelona in their journey to the final.

Super Cup

Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool were crowned champions of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup as they defeated Chelsea in the final on penalties. It was the first all-English Super Cup and only the eighth instance of two teams from the same nation facing off for the Super Cup crown. This was Liverpool's sixth Super Cup appearance and fourth victory, their first since the 2005 triumph over CSKA Moscow.

Club World Cup

Klopp guided Liverpool to their maiden Club World Cup honor

Klopp's Liverpool were on a roll in 2019 as they also secured their maiden FIFA Club World Cup honor. The Reds edged past Mexico's Monterrey 2-1 in the semi-finals before beating Flamengo 1-0 courtesy of Roberto Firmino's winner in extra-time. It was Liverpool's first Club World Cup honor since they finished runners-up in 2005 as they lost to Sao Paulo in the title clash.

Trophy

Liverpool bagged their 10th Carabao Cup title

Once again, another title clash against Chelsea and Liverpool ruled the roost by lifting their 10th (2023-24) Carabao Cup. Liverpool have won this honor the most number of times. Liverpool defeated Leicester City and Bournemouth before hammering West Ham 5-1 in the quarters. They pipped Fulham 3-2 on aggregate in the semis before Van Dijk stepped up for them in the final.