Words

I told the club already in November, says Klopp

"I told the club already in November," said Klopp in a press conference. "I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it - or at least try to explain it." He said he loves the club but a decision had to be made.

Klopp

Klopp is running out of energy

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again," said Klopp.

Record

Klopp's record at Liverpool

Klopp has managed Liverpool in 466 matches across competitions. He has managed 283 wins, 105 defeats, and 78 losses. Klopp owns a win percentage of 60.7%. Liverpool have smashed 972 goals under Klopp, besides conceding 469. He has claimed seven trophies as Liverpool manager, including a FA Community Shield. Klopp played a key role in guiding Liverpool to a maiden Premier League title (2019-20).

Premier League

Decoding his Premier League record

Klopp has managed 317 Premier League matches, winning 199, drawing 74, and losing 44. Liverpool have scored 675 goals under his leadership, besides allowing in 310 goals. Klopp won the Premier League title in 2019-20, claiming a whopping 99 points. His side finished second in 2018-19 and 2021-22. On both occasions, Liverpool were a point behind champions Manchester City.

Information

Klopp has won nine Manager of the Month awards

Klopp has bagged nine Premier League Manager of the Month awards. In the 2019 calendar year, he bagged five monthly honors. Klopp has won two Premier League Manager of the Season awards.

Success

Klopp has won numerous silverwares for Liverpool

Besides his solitary Premier League title with the club, Klopp guided the Reds to a Champions League trophy in 2018-19. He won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. Klopp won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in 2021-22. Besides, the German is a two-time Champions League finalist with the Reds. Liverpool also reached the 2015-16 Europa League final.

2023-24

Liverpool are alive in all competitions this season

Liverpool top the Premier League 2023-24 standings with 48 points from 21 matches. Man City, Aston Villa, and Arsenal are all with 43 points each. Liverpool have reached the Carabao Cup final and will face Chelsea. Klopp's men will face Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round. Meanwhile, Liverpool have booked a R16 berth in the Europa League 2023-24.