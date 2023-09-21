UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Top contenders to win the title

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 21, 2023 | 07:10 pm 3 min read

Liverpool will mean business in UEL 2023-24 (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

The UEFA Europa League has always been a very competitive tournament as several teams have won the competition. However, Sevilla have dominated the competition in the last decade. They are also the reigning champions. The 2023-24 Europa League will kick-start on September 21 and the season promises to be a blockbuster journey. Here are the five contenders to win the 2023-24 Europa League title.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen have shown promise

Xabi Alonso-led Bayer Leverkusen are a force to be reckoned with as they have some serious talent on their roster. They have had a great start to their new campaign with three wins in four matches and their only draw came against Bayern Munich. They are at the top of the Bundesliga table with the Bavarians and have the firepower to succeed in UEL.

Brighton can be the dark horse of the season

One of the most underrated teams, Brighton have gained popularity in recent years. Under Roberto de Zerbi they will be making their debut in the Europa League. Considering their gameplay and the players they possess, they will be a tough nut to crack. This season, the Seagulls have won four out of five Premier League games and scored the most goals (15).

West Ham United will fancy their chances

West Ham United won the Europa Conference League last season and will be aiming to make it two in a row with the Europa League title. David Moyes' men have started the new campaign right from where they ended. Apart from their defeat against Manchester City, they have fared well this season. The Hammers will want to be a difficult prospect for everyone.

AS Roma are a strong contender with a formidable team

With Jose Mourinho's experience and the formidable roster that they have amassed this season, AS Roma are a strong contender for the Europa League crown. The Portuguese tactician is a winner and therefore he will seek redemption for last season's defeat in the final. Roma have never clinched the Europa League title, they have finished as runners-up twice in 1993 and 2023.

Liverpool will start as overwhelming favorites

Liverpool had a rough last season and that's why they are in the Europa League. However, this season they have made amends by signing some extremely talented players and have had a brilliant start to the new campaign with four wins out of five PL matches (1D). They have bagged three UEL titles (1973, 1978, 2001) and finished runners-up in 2016 (lost to Sevilla).

