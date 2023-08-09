Premier League 2023-24: Five wingers to watch out for

Sports

Premier League 2023-24: Five wingers to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 09, 2023 | 05:59 pm 2 min read

Bukayo Saka created 75 chances for Arsenal in the Premier League last season (Photo credit: Twitter/@BukayoSaka87)

Premier League is the home to some of the most creative wingers in the world. Wingers form a vital cog for any successful team as they can provide the necessary supply to a striker or can score goals themselves. In modern football, wingers have a massive role in deciding the fate of their teams. Here are the five PL wingers to watch out for.

Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United

One of the breakout stars in the PL last season, Alejandro Garnacho will look to continue his exploits in the upcoming season for Manchester United. The 18-year-old netted thrice in 19 PL appearances while providing two assists. He has the flair, tenacity and tricks to succeed at the highest level. Garnacho also has incredible speed and can dribble with both feet, making him unique.

Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton

Japanese sensational Kaoru Mitoma has attracted a lot of eyeballs with the panache that he brings to this Brighton team. In his first PL season, Mitoma scored seven times and provided six assists. A very versatile winger, Mitoma can also slot in as a wing-back due to his work rate. He is a great ball carrier and his speed helps him glide past defenders.

Raheem Sterling, Chelsea

A PL veteran, Raheem Sterling will aim to dazzle for Chelsea in the upcoming season under the new manager, Mauricio Pochettino. Sterling pumped in six goals and three assists in the last PL season. He has every ingredient of a top winger. Known for his blistering speed and dribbling, Sterling created 34 chances last season in PL, proving his worth as a winger.

Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's versatile winger Dejan Kulusevski had a decent PL outing last season. The Swede scored twice while providing seven assists in the league last season. He created 47 chances for Tottenham. The youngster is tactically astute and is known for his creativity. He has decent acceleration to dribble past defenders. His work rate allows him to win back possession, making him an invaluable asset.

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Considered one of the best young talents in the world, Bukayo Saka has grown in stature with every passing season. The 21-year-old was Arsenal's driving force last season with 14 goals and 11 assists in the PL. His exceptional dribbling skills coupled with his blistering speed make Saka a nightmare for defenders in one-on-one situations. In PL 2022-23, Saka created a staggering 75 chances.

Share this timeline