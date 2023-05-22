Sports

Brighton secure European football berth for the first time: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 22, 2023, 06:03 pm 3 min read

Brighton secure their first European berth in 122 years of history (Source: Twitter/@BHAFC)

Brighton defeated Southampton 3-1 and have scripted history. With this win, they have secured a European football berth for the first time in their club's history. Teenage striker Evan Ferguson scored a brace, while Pascal Gross added the other goal. The win over the Saints lifted them to the sixth spot in the Premier League while securing a berth in Europe for next season.

Why does this story matter?

Brighton finished ninth last season and have continued to grow as a unit under their manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian took charge of the Seagulls in September 2022 replacing Graham Potter and has now guided them to Europe in an historic season for Brighton.

Brighton earned their first Premier League promotion in 2017 and has kept growing in departments since then.

A historic season for Brighton

Brighton were in a tough spot with former manager Potter's departure, but with De Zerbi's appointment, they brought an ideal man as his successor. They are sixth in the league with 61 points with two games to go. They reached the FA Cup semifinals but eventually lost to Manchester United on penalties. They have been brilliant throughout the season.

Four-most goals scored in the Premier League this season

Brighton have netted 70 goals this season in the Premier League. They are behind the stalwarts like Manchester City (93), Arsenal (83) and Liverpool (71). They have more goals than two teams in the top four currently- Newcastle (67) and Manchester United (52). This is their most productive season in the top flight. Prior to this, the Seagulls scored 54 goals in 1980-81.

A solid campaign for Ferguson

Ferguson slammed a brace against Southampton and has now netted six goals in the Premier League this season, three more goals than any other teenager. Overall, he has smashed 10 goals this season for the Seagulls along with three assists in 23 games across all competitions. The 18-year-old striker has been directly involved in a goal every 94 minutes.

Brighton youngsters shine on the big stage

As mentioned, Ferguson has netted six goals in the Premier League this season. He has scored three more goals than any other teenager in the competition. Interestingly, a total of 19 goals have been scored by teenagers in the Premier League this season and Brighton accounts for more than half of that tally. Ferguson (6), Julio Enciso (3), and Facundo Buonanotte (1).

Joint-highest goal-scorer for Brighton in the Premier League

Gross scored the third goal against Southampton which took his tally to 26 goals for Brighton in the PL. He became the joint-highest goalscorer for the club in the PL. He is tied with Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay. He has netted nine goals and provided seven assists in the PL this season. Gross smashed 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Brighton aim for Europa League

With two matches left to play, the Seagulls would want to feature in the Europa League. Even De Zerbi has expressed his views on wanting to play in the UEL. "We want to play in the Europa League, not the Conference," he said after the win. Brighton's remaining fixtures are against City and Aston Villa. Winning both may increase their chances for Europa League.