Mohamed Salah equals Luis Suarez's Anfield record for Liverpool: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 04, 2023, 06:39 pm 2 min read

Salah has now scored in eight successive matches across competitions at Anfield (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Mohamed Salah scored a decisive penalty to help Liverpool beat Fulham in a crucial Premier League encounter. Salah's goal helped Liverpool win 1-0, besides seeing them maintain a charge for a top-four finish. Salah has now scored in eight successive matches across competitions at Anfield, equaling the record of Luis Suarez. Besides, he has also raced to 25 goal involvements in Premier League 2022-23.

Salah equals Suarez's record

Salah has scored in eight successive matches at Anfield, managing nine goals. As per Opta, it's the longest-scoring run by a Liverpool player at Anfield since Suarez in January 2014 (also 8).

25-plus Premier League goals + assists combined

Salah is the fourth-highest scorer in the Premier League 2022-23 season (18). Erling Haaland (35), Harry Kane (25), and Ivan Toney (20) are above him. Salah also has seven assists. He is one of the three players with at least 25-plus Premier League goals + assists combined after Haaland (42) and Kane (28).

Salah has massive numbers in the Premier League

Salah is the 14th-highest scorer in Premier League history (138). It's the most by an African player. Salah is also the top scorer for Liverpool in the Premier League (136). He surpassed Robbie Fowler's 128-goal mark for the Reds this season. Salah's season-wise Premier League goals tally for Liverpool reads 32, 22, 19, 22, 23, and 18. Meanwhile, he has 54 Premier League assists.

Fourth-highest scorer in Liverpool's history

Salah is the fourth-highest scorer in Liverpool's history across competitions. His tally of 185 is only behind Steven Gerrard (186), Roger Hunt (244), and Ian Rush (336). In the 2022-23 season, Salah has managed 29 goals in 47 appearances across competitions.