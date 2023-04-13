Sports

Champions League 2022-23, Real Madrid blank 10-man Chelsea 2-0: Stats

Champions League 2022-23, Real Madrid blank 10-man Chelsea 2-0: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 13, 2023, 02:58 am 3 min read

Real Madrid beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Real Madrid beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0 in the quarter-final first-leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. Karim Benzema handed Real the lead in the 21st minute in what was an absorbing first half. Round about the one-hour mark, Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell was sent off after taking down Rodrygo. Marco Asensio made Chelsea pay, adding the second goal for Real. Here's more.

Asensio claims this feat

As per Opta, Asensio has scored nine goals as a substitute in the Champions League, two more than any other player in the competition's history (UCL era). Asensio now has 10 goals for Real in 2022-23 and 59 overall in 274 games.

Benzema thrives on a record-breaking night

Benzema made his 130th appearance in the Champions League for Real Madrid. He is now the joint second-highest appearance holder for Real alongside Raul in the UCl with only Iker Casillas 150 ahead of the duo. Benzema has now equaled Erling Haaland in terms of goals scored in 2023 (18). No player from the top five European leagues has scored more.

More records for Benzema

As per Opta, Benzema has now scored 20 goals against English opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with only Lionel Messi scoring more (27). Benzema has raced to 90 Champions League goals, including 78 for Real. He is now just the fourth player to score 90-plus goals. In 2022-23, Benzema has smashed 26 goals in all competitions. Overall, he has 349 goals for Real.

Contrasting records for the two teams

As per Squawka, Real Madrid have never lost a game in which they scored first under manager Carlo Ancelotti (W30 D1). Real Madrid registered eight shots on target in the first half. As per Opta, this is now the most Chelsea have ever faced in the opening 45 minutes of a Champions League game.

Unwanted records for Chelsea

As per Squawka, Chelsea have failed to score in four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since December 1993. Chelsea have also failed to score in 17 games across all competitions this season, their most since 1994-95.

Real hand Chelsea a 2-0 loss

Benzema had a simple tap-in to hand Real the perfect start. Before Benzema's goal, Joao Felix forced Thibaut Courtois into a smart save. In the 59th minute, Chilwell was shown a straight red card for fouling Rodrygo, who threatened to go clean through on goal. Chelsea fought but Real scored a decisive second goal when after the visitors were caught out following a corner.

A look at the match stats

Real clocked 18 attempts out of which 10 shots were on target. Chelsea had three shots on target from seven attempts. Real enjoyed more of the ball (57% possession), besides managing an 89% pass accuracy.