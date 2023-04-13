Sports

IPL 2023: Devon Conway slams his fourth IPL half-century

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 13, 2023, 12:08 am 2 min read

Conway slammed a 38-ball 50 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in the 17th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The visitors defended successfully 175/8, winning the match by just three runs. Sandeep Sharma defended 21 runs in the final over despite the carnage from MS Dhoni (32*) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*). A 50-run knock from Devon Conway went in vain.

A look at Conway's knock

Opener Conway started cautiously, while he lost his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. He added 68 runs with Ajinkya Rahane before CSK faced a batting collapse. Conway, who held his end, completed his first half-century of the season and his fourth overall off 37 balls. The left-handed batter finished with 50 off 38 balls, a knock laced with 6 boundaries.

Conway's numbers in T20 cricket

Conway slammed his 38th half-century in T20 cricket. He now has over 4,750 runs from 145 matches at an average of over 42.00 in the format. Conway has also raced past 500 fours in T20 cricket.

How did the match pan out?

RR were off to a flying start after CSK elected to field. Devdutt Padikkal and Buttler took RR to 57/1 in six overs. While Buttler held one end, Jadeja took back-to-back wickets to perturb RR's middle order. Shimron Hetmyer (30*) took RR to 175/8. Conway and Ajinkya Rahane powered CSK's chase. Jadeja and Dhoni struck at the death but CSK fell short (172/6).