Sports

IPL 2023, RR beat CSK despite Jadeja-Dhoni carnage: Key stats

IPL 2023, RR beat CSK despite Jadeja-Dhoni carnage: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 12, 2023, 11:56 pm 4 min read

Jadeja and Dhoni lifted CSK from 113/6 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in the 17th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The visitors defended successfully 175/8, winning the match by just three runs. Sandeep Sharma defended 21 runs in the final over despite the carnage from MS Dhoni (32*) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*). Devon Conway and Jos Buttler starred with half-centuries.

How did the match pan out?

RR were off to a flying start after CSK elected to field. Devdutt Padikkal and Buttler took RR to 57/1 in six overs. While Buttler held one end, Jadeja took back-to-back wickets to perturb RR's middle order. Shimron Hetmyer (30*) took RR to 175/8. Conway and Ajinkya Rahane powered CSK's chase. Jadeja and Dhoni struck at the death but CSK fell short (172/6).

3,000 IPL runs for Buttler

Buttler, who smashed a defiant half-century, completed 3,000 runs in the IPL. He accomplished the milestone during the Powerplay. Buttler has become the 21st player to complete 3,000 runs in the IPL. He has slammed 16 fifties and five tons in the tournament. Notably, four of his centuries came in the 2022 season. Buttler smashed 52 off 36 balls (18th half-century).

Third-fastest to 3,000 IPL runs

Buttler has become the third-fastest batter to complete 3,000 IPL runs. He reached the landmark in the 85th innings. Only Chris Gayle (75) and KL Rahul (80) are ahead of Buttler in this regard. Among batters with over 3,000 runs, Buttler's strike rate of 151.08 is the second-best after that of AB de Villiers (151.68) in the tournament.

Most IPL runs since May 2021

Buttler now has the most runs in the IPL since May 2021. He has slammed 1,191 runs at an average of 59.55 and a strike rate of 156.09 in this period. The tally includes five tons and seven fifties.

Jadeja completes 200 T20 wickets

Jadeja has completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket. Jadeja entered the record books in the ninth over. He dismissed Padikkal on the third delivery after the latter played a rash stroke at backward square leg. Two balls later, Jadeja bowled a peach to dismiss RR skipper Sanju Samson. The ball that spun sharply and knocked Samson over gave Jadeja his 200th T20 scalp.

Jadeja takes two wickets

Jadeja was the CSK's standout bowler of the match. He took two wickets for just 21 runs in four overs. In CSK's last encounter, Jadeja took 3/20, his career-best figures against Mumbai Indians in the tournament.

Dhoni features in 200th match as CSK skipper

In what is turning out to be a blockbuster IPL season, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has unlocked another achievement. The legendary captain led the Yellow Army for the 200th time in the cash-rich league. Dhoni has become the first player to lead a franchise in as many matches in the tournament. He has led CSK to four IPL titles.

Ashwin bats at number five

RR made a surprising move by sending Ravichandran Ashwin in at number five. And, he justified the decision by smashing 30 off 22 balls (4s-1, 6s-2). As per Cricbuzz, it was the third instance of Ashwin batting at number five in the IPL. Before this match, Ashwin batted at this position last year. Notably, the match was against CSK, RR's last league game.

A look at Conway's knock

Opener Conway started cautiously, while he lost his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. He added 68 runs with Rahane before CSK faced a batting collapse. Conway, who held his end, completed his first half-century of the season and his fourth overall off 37 balls. The left-handed batter finished with 50 off 38 balls, a knock laced with 6 boundaries.

Have a look at other notable numbers

RR have defeated CSK for the first time since the 2008 edition at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Before this match, the Royals had lost each of their previous six encounters here. Spinners took a total of eight wickets in the match. Dhoni has a strike rate of 214.81 in the ongoing season (2 fours and 6 sixes).