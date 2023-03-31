Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Pitch report (Narendra Modi Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 31, 2023, 09:41 am 2 min read

Hardik led GT to glory in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@hardikpandya7)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will meet four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday (March 31). Ahmedabad's colossal Narendra Modi Stadium will host the blockbuster clash. GT will play seven of their 14 matches here and they would like to make this venue their fortress. Here are the key stats of the venue.

Largest cricket stadium in the world

Previously known as the Motera Stadium, the venue is the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 1,10,000 spectators. In 2015, the stadium was demolished for renovation and inaugurated again in 2021. The track offers assistance to spinners. However, the quick outfield gives the batters good returns for their shots. The toss-winning skipper would want to chase due to the dew factor.

A look at T20 records here

10 T20Is have been played at this venue so far (men's and women's combined). Teams batting first have emerged winners six times while the average first innings score reads 160. As per ESPNcricinfo, 20 T20 matches have been played here since 2021, and chasing teams have clinched the contest 13 times. 7.89 reads the average run rate of teams batting first in this period.

India own the highest team total here

Last month, India posted 234/4 at this venue versus New Zealand, the highest team total at this ground. Shubman Gill, a member of the Gujarat Titans squad, scored an unbeaten 126 in that contest. It is the highest individual T20 score at this venue. Overall, only four times a 200-plus total has been recorded at this venue while batting first in T20 matches.

Most runs, most wickets at the venue

CSK's new recruit Ajinkya Rahane, who's unlikely to start against GT, owns the most T20 runs here, 425 at 47.22. Among GT players, Gill tops the chart with 223 runs at 111.50. Meanwhile, GT skipper Hardik Pandya has scalped 10 wickets in eight T20 games here with an economy of 6.17. CSK bowlers lack experience here.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

GT (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph. CSK (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

